Embrace the suck.
If that was on a T-shirt, Christian Thorsted would wear it with pride.
As an offensive lineman, he’s used to hearing that phrase. Handle the unpleasant. Learn to deal with the frustration. Don’t let the ‘suck’ get you down.
“You’ve got five down linemen and you work as a hand,” Thorsted said. “If you lose one finger, your hand is weaker, so you won’t be as strong.”
Embrace the suck.
That’s a credo Thorsted, a senior lineman for the undefeated Yankton football team, has lived by. He’s the center on the line. He’s in charge. It’s his responsibility to kick-start the offense. Nothing happens without his involvement.
“Whether it’s cold, whether you’re tired or going through something, you work together like a band of brothers and work through it,” Thorsted said before Monday afternoon’s practice at Williams Field.
So far, Thorsted and his fellow offensive lineman have worked through everything. They’ve embraced the suck.
Thorsted has this season anchored a line that also includes seniors Zavier Leonard and Gaige Koster, along with juniors Bodie Rutledge and Carson Haak — those five were the starters for last Friday night’s game against Sturgis.
They’ve all chosen to play a position that does not garner much statistical glory. But they don’t mind, Thorsted said.
The Bucks’ linemen, he added, have another saying that would fit quite nicely on a T-shirt: ‘First to blame, last to fame.’
“I’ve embraced that all the way,” Thorsted said. “No matter what it is, you’re probably the first to get blamed, because the line is where it starts. As you get better, your whole team gets better.”
There’s a certain mentality necessary for a lineman.
Thorsted would be the first to tell you.
It’s not a position of glory; typically there is no glory. About the only time a center, in particular, gets noticed is on a bad snap to the quarterback — and nobody is perfect.
“I’ve never been one that needs all the attention,” Thorsted said.
He’s more than happy to allow teammates like senior quarterback Trevor Fitzgerald, sophomore quarterback Rugby Ryken, senior running back Corbin Sohler or whoever get the glory.
The combination of those offensive weapons and Yankton’s defense has sparked a 6-0 start to the season for the Bucks, who will visit Huron on Friday night.
They have not, however, reached their potential, according to Thorsted.
“There’s a lot of potential on this team, and without a doubt, we could take it to that next step, it’s just everyone being on the same page for that to happen,” he said.
