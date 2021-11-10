KADOKA — Parkston rallied past Rapid City Christian 19-25, 25-27, 27-25, 25-22, 17-15, in the Class A volleyball SoDak 16, Tuesday in Kadoka.
The victory earned Parkston (21-14) another trip west, to face top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 18-20 in Rapid City. Rapid City Christian finished at 25-10.
Mya Neubel powered Parkston with 24 kills, four ace serves and 32 digs. Allison Ziebart had nine kills and 29 digs. Brielle Bruening posted nine kills, four blocks and 15 digs. Abby Hohn also had nine kills. Faith Oakley finished with 48 assists and 19 digs. Kiauna Harges had 21 digs and Baylee Schoenfelder added 14 digs in the victory.
