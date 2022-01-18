VERMILLION — Summit League officials announced rescheduled contests that will affect the previously rescheduled game between South Dakota and North Dakota State. The Coyotes will play the Bison in Fargo, North Dakota on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
This game was originally rescheduled for Jan. 31.
