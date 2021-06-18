MOUNT VERNON —A five-run seventh inning for Platte was enough to take down Mount Vernon 5-4 in Mount Vernon Thursday night.
Richard Sternberg tallied two hits and drove one in for Platter. Hayden Kuiper added a pair of hits. Michael Buitenbos tallied a hit and two RBI and Hunter Hewitt one hit and one RBI. Ryan Allen added a hit and Derek Soukup one RBI.
Eric Giblin tallied one hit and two RBI for Mount Vernon. Spencer Neugebauer added two hits. Bradley Dean, Deric Denning and Cameron Deinert added a hit each.
Miles Huber pitched six innings for Platte, picking up the win by striking out four batters and allowing three runs.
Gilbin took the loss for Mount Vernon after giving up three runs, two earned and striking out six over six innings.
Platte travels to Winner to face Winner-Colome Sunday. Mount Vernon’s next game is at home against Corsica-Stickney Sunday.
Winner-Colome 14, Parkston 2
PARKSTON — Parkston jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second, but fell to Winner-Colome 14-2 Thursday night in Parkston.
Chandler Calhoon tallied four hits for Winner-Colome. Austin Calhoun hit a home run and drove in three runs. Lakin Neugebauer added two hits and three RBI. Oscer Provecek tallied three hits and two RBI, Zach Harter two hits and two RBI and Brenden Koverzell one hit and two RBI. Derek Graesser added two hits and one RBI and Reed Harter one hit and one RBI.
Dan Bonte, Mat Malloy, Billy Hamilton, Nate Doering, Nathan Boettcher and Jordon McKean tallied one hit each for Parkston. Dawson Semmler drove in both Parkston runs.
JJ Farner pitched the complete game, striking out eight for the win. Nate Doering entered in relief, giving up four runs to take the loss.
Parkston’s next game is at home against Alexandria Sunday.
