SEWARD, Neb. — Four school records and seven national-qualifying events highlighted Mount Marty’s showing at the Concordia Early Bird track and field meet, which concluded on Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.
Mason Schlies, who led the heptathlon after the opening day, scored a school-record 4,853 points to win the event. Seth Wiebelhaus (4,783) finished second, as the duo currently rank second and third in the NAIA in the event, each having qualified for nationals.
On Saturday Wiebelhaus posted the top mark in all three events: the 60-meter dash (8.62), pole vault (13-3 1/2) and 1,000 (2:48.40). Schleis tied Wiebelhaus in the pole vault, and finished second in both the 60 hurdles (8.82) and 1,000 (2:58.04).
Marcus Jnofinn ran a school-record 6.88 in the 60-meter dash, winning the event and notching a NAIA-qualifying time.
The foursome of Donovan Breckenridge, Jesse Van Hemert, Taven McKee and Nathan Simons finished the 1600 relay in 3:20.06, winning the event and reaching the NAIA automatic qualifying standard.
Simons also won the 600, setting a school record of 1:21.30 and hitting the NAIA Automatic standard. Teammates Zander Widener (1:29.10) and Van Hemert (1:29.18) were fourth and fifth.
Breckenridge hit the NAIA automatic standard in the 400-meter dash, winning in 48.82.
Lyndon Harrison (8.57), Widener (8.61), Wiebelhaus (8.71) and Van Hemert (8.73) finished third, fourth, sixth and seventh in the 60-meter hurdles. Harrison and Widener, who ran 8.57 in the prelims, now share the MMU school record in the event.
On the women’s side, Lexa Burtzlaff won the women’s triple jump with a mark of 34-5 3/4.
Elianna Clark finished second (26.28) and Aniya Teppo (27.08) placed fourth in the 200-meter dash. Clark (8.07) and Teppo (8.19) finished fourth and seventh in the 60-meter dash finals.
Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl was second in the 600 (1:42.80), with Burtzlaff (1:49.57) fifth and Jacey Cihak (1:53.32) sixth.
Gracie Rippen placed third in the pole vault, clearing 10-6 3/4.
Callie Davis (1:01.93) was sixth in the 400 in her first race since the 2020 indoor season.
The foursome of Bumbace-Kuehl, Burtzlaff, Davis and Cihak placed third in the 1600 relay in 4:11.77. McKenna Mohr, Brooklyn Nielsen, Maddison Doren and Ashinee George were fifth in 4:23.73.
Mount Marty will be off until its home opener on Jan. 15.
