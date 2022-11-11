VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes football team is excited for the opportunity to play spoiler as they hit the road for a Missouri Valley Football Conference clash against the No. 19 North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Game time is set for noon at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks Saturday.
“The fact that we got another opportunity to prove that (we can compete) against a ranked team like we had a couple of weeks ago against Southern Illinois here, our guys are chomping at the bit for that opportunity,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday.
USD, sitting at 3-6 (2-4 MVFC), has won all its games at home this season. UND is currently 6-3 (4-2 MVFC) on the season.
Without a road win on the season for the Coyotes, Nielson is not looking for any routine changes. Still, the Coyotes routine will change as they are literally “hitting the road” to get to Grand Forks.
“We’re going to take a long bus ride (to Grand Forks) instead of flying, so that changes your routine immensely,” Nielson said. “We certainly have a routine that we do on the road. It’s the same routine that we’ve had for years. There are things that’ll be different about this trip just because of the length of the of the bus ride.”
“Our guys understand that (the 45-24 loss to) Youngstown State (on Oct. 29) was a poor performance on the road. I’m confident that our guys will be locked in, focused, and will bring their best at North Dakota on Saturday.”
The Coyotes bounced back with one of their best performances defensively in a 20-13 victory over Missouri State Nov. 5. In that game, USD did an excellent job of pressuring Bears quarterback Jason Shelley, sacking him three times with six quarterback hurries. Nielson explains that the defense must continue that good play against UND quarterback Tommy Schuster this week.
“(We must) put some consistent pressure on him and make him somewhat uncomfortable in throwing the football,” Nielson said.
To put pressure on Schuster, Nielson added that the defense needs to focus on stopping the run first.
Offensively, Nielson talked about the importance of the Coyotes establishing the run against a UND defense that focuses on stopping the run in his eyes.
“Their style of defense makes (running the football) difficult,” Nielson said. “They’re going to throw a lot of different pressure looks at you. You have to be able to execute against those pressure looks both in protection and in your run game.”
In the pass game, Nielson talked about improvements Coyotes quarterback Aidan Bouman has taken in his first two collegiate starts the past few games, including making checks at the line of scrimmage. Nielson added that the prevalence of the deep ball in USD’s offense makes them better for it.
“Going into the year, we knew we were going to have to build on our vertical passing game,” he said. “Early on, we didn’t connect on all the opportunities that we had in those first couple of games. A combination of things Saturday were better (such as) accuracy on some throws. We protected better (to help us be) able to get those throws out on time.”
Nielson added that breaking down the passing game the past few weeks with Bouman as the starter has helped him as well as the receivers.
“(We’re) making sure that we’ve got guys that are understanding the reads both from a route running perspective and from a throwing perspective,” Nielson said. “We’ve made steps in the right direction over the last two or three weeks from a timing standpoint. It was something that early on this year we struggled with. That’s one of the reasons why our passing numbers so over the last couple of weeks have gone up.”
South Dakota (3-6) at North Dakota (6-3)
SERIES: North Dakota leads the series 62-31-5, including the last 14 games in Grand Forks.
LAST MEETING: USD claimed a 20-13 decision in 2021 in Vermillion.
LAST TIME OUT: USD earned a 20-13 victory over Missouri State. North Dakota rolled past Indiana State 42-7
NEXT UP: USD finishes the season at home against Northern Iowa. North Dakota finishes the regular season at in-state rival North Dakota State.
