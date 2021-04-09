VERMILLION — Mount Marty and South Dakota have members of their track and field teams atop of the decathlon and heptathlon respectively after the opening day of the South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion.
Mount Marty’s Mason Schleis leads the men’s decathlon with 3,461 points after five events. Schleis hasn’t won an event yet, but has placed inside the top five in four of the five events. Schleis lead is a narrow three points heading into day two.
Aries Scot of Iowa Central Community College is in second with 3,458 points. He is followed by Concordia-St. Paul’s Jakob Tordsen (3,451 points), South Dakota State’s Evan Hieber (3,434) and South Dakota’s Will Stupalsky (3,331).
In the women’s heptathlon, USD’s Kamberlyn Lamer has a commanding lead through four events. Lamer has tallied 3,123 points with wins in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. She also placed second in the high jump.
Behind Lamer is Erica Benson of North Dakota (2,868 points) and Katelyn Darnell of South Dakota State (2,795). USD’s Liberty Justus is in fourth and Holly Gerberding is 16th after failing to score in the high jump.
Other events from Friday includes men’s and women’s javelin, discus and 200-meter dash. The women’s pole vault also competed Friday, but was moved inside the DakotaDome due to weather conditions.
The Coyote men led the team standings after day one. USD’s 30 points doubled up second place Iowa Central CC. The Coyote women also held a lead after day one, tallying 32 points to Sioux Fall’s 18.
USD’s Josey Starner won the women’s javelin throwing 146-10, over 12 feet clear of second place. In the men’s javelin, North Dakota’s Odin Nelson and Andrew Walter took gold and silver. USD’s Armand Khan placed fifth.
Sioux Falls’ Emma Hertz jump inside the top five of the Division II rankings with her 164-08 toss in the discus. Hertz won the event Friday by less than two feet. UND’s Destinee Rose-Haas took silver and the Coyotes’ Leah Dusterhoft bronze.
Lydia Knapp and Callie Henrich took fifth and sixth in the discus for USD. The men’s discus was won by Marcus Gustaveson of Concordia-St. Paul. Gustaveson threw 186-05, beating out former Coyote Ben Hammer, who competed unattached Friday. USD’s Jessie Sullivan placed third, throwing 174-11 ¾.
USD’s Helen Falda, Gennifer Hirata, Deidra Marrison and Jaidyn Garrett took the top four spots in the women’s poel vault. Falda vaulted 14-01 ¾ to take gold.
Coyotes placed second in both the men’s and women’s 200-meter dashes Friday. Hartington, Nebraska native Sara Reifenrath took second to Toni Canfall of Concordia-St. Paul.
“I definitely think I can runner better, but it’s still beginning of the season and there’s definitely a lot of time to get better,” Reifenrath said.
Dylan Kautz placed second in the men’s 200-meter, behind Iowa Central CC’s Jerome Jessup. Ardell Inlay of USD took third. Reifenrath and many others compete again Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
“I’m going to focus on my form and working on the mental side of things (for tomorrow),” Reifenrath said.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.