BASEBALL

VFW 16-U REGIONS

REGION 3A

July 20-22 at Wagner

Monday’s Games

Kimball-White Lake 14, Wagner 11

West Central 6, Winner 5

Kimball-White Lake 11, West Central 8

Tuesday’s Games

Winner 11, Wagner 6, Wagner eliminated

Winner 19, West Central 13, West Central eliminated

Wednesday’s Games

CHAMPIONSHIP: Kimball-White Lake vs. Winner, 4 p.m.

IF NECESSARY: 6 p.m.

————

REGION 4A

July 20-23 at Elk Point

Monday’s Games

Beresford 1, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

Vermillion 5, Dakota Valley 4, 9 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Beresford 7, Vermillion 3

Dakota Valley 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 1, EPJ eliminated

Wednesday’s Games

GAME 5: Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley, 6 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Beresford vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

IF NECESSARY: 6 p.m.

————

REGION 3B

July 20-22 at Tabor

Monday’s Games

Gregory 4, Parkston 1

Corsica-Stickney 6, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 1

Gregory 5, Platte-Geddes 0

Tyndall 13, Corsica-Stickney 3

Tuesday’s Games

Corsica-Stickney 4, Parkston 3, Parkston eliminated

Mount Vernon-Plankinton 10, Platte-Geddes 9, PG eliminated

GAME 7: Gregory vs. Tyndall, 5 p.m.

GAME 8: Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Corsica-Stickney, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 5:30 p.m.

IF NECESSARY: 7:30 p.m.

————

REGION 4B

July 20-23 at Scotland

Monday’s Games

Emery 5, Alexandria 3

Canova 9, Scotland 1

Salem 11, Emery 1

Tuesday’s Games

Alexandria 14, Scotland 3, Scotland eliminated

Salem 9, Canova 6

Alexandria 9, Emery 8, Emery eliminated

Wednesday’s Games

GAME 7: Canova vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Salem vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

IF NECESSARY: 7 p.m.

VFW 19-UNDER REGIONS

REGION 3B

July 24-30 at Alexandria

Friday, July 24

GAME 1: Alexandria vs. Winner-Colome, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 27

GAME 2: Tabor vs. Parkston, 5 p.m.

GAME 3: McCook-Miner vs. Game 1 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.

GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.

GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m.

IF NECESSARY: 7:30 p.m.

REGION 4B

July 27-29 at Vermillion

Monday, July 27

GAME 1: Beresford vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, noon

GAME 2: Garretson vs. Vermillion, 2 p.m.

GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. North Sioux City, 4 p.m.

GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2 p.m.

GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.

GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.

IF NECESSARY: 6 p.m.

