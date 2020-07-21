BASEBALL
VFW 16-U REGIONS
REGION 3A
July 20-22 at Wagner
Monday’s Games
Kimball-White Lake 14, Wagner 11
West Central 6, Winner 5
Kimball-White Lake 11, West Central 8
Tuesday’s Games
Winner 11, Wagner 6, Wagner eliminated
Winner 19, West Central 13, West Central eliminated
Wednesday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Kimball-White Lake vs. Winner, 4 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 6 p.m.
————
REGION 4A
July 20-23 at Elk Point
Monday’s Games
Beresford 1, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Vermillion 5, Dakota Valley 4, 9 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Beresford 7, Vermillion 3
Dakota Valley 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 1, EPJ eliminated
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 5: Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley, 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Beresford vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
IF NECESSARY: 6 p.m.
————
REGION 3B
July 20-22 at Tabor
Monday’s Games
Gregory 4, Parkston 1
Corsica-Stickney 6, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 1
Gregory 5, Platte-Geddes 0
Tyndall 13, Corsica-Stickney 3
Tuesday’s Games
Corsica-Stickney 4, Parkston 3, Parkston eliminated
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 10, Platte-Geddes 9, PG eliminated
GAME 7: Gregory vs. Tyndall, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Corsica-Stickney, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 5:30 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 7:30 p.m.
————
REGION 4B
July 20-23 at Scotland
Monday’s Games
Emery 5, Alexandria 3
Canova 9, Scotland 1
Salem 11, Emery 1
Tuesday’s Games
Alexandria 14, Scotland 3, Scotland eliminated
Salem 9, Canova 6
Alexandria 9, Emery 8, Emery eliminated
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 7: Canova vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Salem vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
IF NECESSARY: 7 p.m.
VFW 19-UNDER REGIONS
REGION 3B
July 24-30 at Alexandria
Friday, July 24
GAME 1: Alexandria vs. Winner-Colome, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 27
GAME 2: Tabor vs. Parkston, 5 p.m.
GAME 3: McCook-Miner vs. Game 1 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 7:30 p.m.
REGION 4B
July 27-29 at Vermillion
Monday, July 27
GAME 1: Beresford vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, noon
GAME 2: Garretson vs. Vermillion, 2 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. North Sioux City, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.