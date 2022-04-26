VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Kayla Karius is pleased to announce the addition of Ty Margenthaler to her coaching staff. Margenthaler comes to South Dakota with more than 20 years of coaching experience, including four seasons as a head coach.
“Ty arrives in Vermillion with a great deal of experience coaching at the Division I level, including several years as a head coach,” Karius said. “He has spent a lot of time in the Midwest and has established strong relationships in the process. He will be invaluable to our program in recruiting, his knowledge of the game, as well as on the floor teaching our young ladies. We are thrilled to welcome Ty, his wife, Julie, and two sons, Brice and Nate, to our Coyote family!”
Margenthaler spent the past six seasons at Saint Louis University and the last four as associate head coach. The Billikens made three WNIT appearances during that span, including reaching the WNIT’s Elite Eight in 2021. Saint Louis marked his second stint with head coach Lisa Stone, following five seasons on her staff at Wisconsin. During their time in Madison, the Badgers were the 2007 WNIT Runner-Up, set a program record of 23 wins and made the 2010 NCAA Tournament. In between those two stops, Margenthaler spent four seasons as the head coach at SEMO.
Other assistant coaching stops for Margenthaler include Samford, Bradley and SIUE. Margenthaler served as recruiting coordinator at each stop. He has coached a pair of A-10 Players of the Year, seven all-Big 10 selections and one USA Basketball selection.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to be a part of a great basketball program at USD,” said Margenthaler. “I’m looking forward to working with our student-athletes. I believe in coach Karius and her vision to lead our program to great heights.”
Margenthaler hails from a basketball family. His father, Jack, coached men’s basketball for 15 seasons at Western Illinois and 11 years at SIUE before retiring. His brother, Matt, has been Minnesota State’s head men’s coach since 2001. After collecting all-state honors as a senior at Macomb High School and playing two years at Indian Hills Community College (Iowa), Margenthaler spent the final two seasons of his career under the tutelage of his father at SIUE. He averaged 16 points and started every game for the Cougars.
Margenthaler graduated from SIUE with a bachelor’s degree in physical education/kinesiology in 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.