Platte-Geddes’ Kelby VanDerWerff was the top pick as the Southeast South Dakota Conference announced its boys’ basketball all-conference team on Thursday.
VanDerWerff finished with 111 points, with Winner’s Brady Fritz a distant second at 92 points. Coaches in the league voted for 15 players, with 15 points for their top pick and one point for their 15th pick.
Here is the full list, in order of selection: Kelby VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes; Brady Fritz, Winner; Braden Bruening, Parkston; Keshaume Thigh, Chamberlain; Joren Bruun, Winner; Caden Foxley, Platte-Geddes; Tommy Determan, Gregory; Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain; Coy Determan, Gregory; Brady Anderson, Mount Vernon-Plankinton; Nate Scieszinski, Bon Homme; Nate Doering, Parkston; Kolby Kayser, Mount Vernon-Plankinton; Nolan Carda, Wagner; Kade Starr, Platte-Geddes
