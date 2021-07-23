WAYNE, Neb. — Former Ponca standout Brooke Languis was one of 10 women’s track and field recruits announced by Wayne State College on Friday.
Languis is a thrower from Ponca High School where she is a two-time Class C state medalist in the shot put, taking third this spring as a senior (40’ 9”) and seventh as a sophomore in 2019 (40’ 2 ¾”). She was also a Class C state qualifier this year in the discus (10th – 114’ 3”) and is a two-time district champion and Lewis and Clark Conference champion as a sophomore.
Her personal best marks are 44’ 5 ½” in the shot put and 116’ 10” in the discus.
