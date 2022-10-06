Where there’s a second, there’s a first.
Kenneth Gay, the father.
Kenneth Gay, the son.
The bond and connection between the two was strong enough – filled with trust and support – that father had faith in his son’s college football decision.
Gay, the son, made the move further north from Kansas to South Dakota. Specifically, Mount Marty University in Yankton.
“It’s a long way from home, but he felt comfortable enough in me coming all the way up here,” Gay said after Wednesday afternoon’s practice.
Having heeded his father’s advice, Gay has setlted in at Mount Marty and the football program as the starting quarterback.
A sophomore, Gay has passed for 983 yards and seven touchdowns for the Lancers (2-3), who will host Dordt on Friday at 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
And guess who will be in attendance for Mount Marty’s first home game under the lights?
Kenneth Gay, the father.
“My dad told me I should go start something new up here,” Gay, the son, said. “He said I could start a legacy.”
To that end, father was once again right.
Gay, a transfer from Highland Community College (Kansas), has helped Mount Marty achieve two significant accomplishments in the program’s second year. The Lancers opened the season with a win over Presentation for the program’s first victory and they later defeated Briar Cliff for the first Great Plains Athletic Conference victory.
Although Mount Marty has already taken a step forward this season after not winning a game in last year’s debut season, nobody is satisfied. Just ask Gay.
“To me, it’s great that we got those wins, but the job isn’t finished,” he said. “We all enjoyed that first win, but we want more.
“I hate losing, I want to win.”
What’s responsible for Gay having those competitive juices?
Kenneth Gay, the father.
“He was my first coach,” Gay said, with a chuckle.
And he’s far from alone among people who hail from his hometown of Plain Dealing, Louisiana.
“Pretty much everybody in town had him as their coach,” Gay added.
“He’s been one of my biggest supporters and motivators.”
It’s that support that eventually led Gay, the son, chose Mount Marty as his next college decision after spending two years at Highland Community College, he said.
“I’m really glad I came here,” Gay said. “It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life, honestly.”
The recruiting pitch from Mount Marty head coach John Michaletti and co-offensive coordinator Josh Lewis, both of whom previously coached at Kansas Wesleyan University, revolved around Mount Marty’s foundational construction, according to Gay.
“They talked to me about trying to build from the ground up,” he said. “They didn’t win a game last year, but I knew they had a good coaching staff and they told me that the town is very supportive.”
The new program, as the pitch continued, according to Gay, was committed to building a contender.
“That’s the main thing, they want to win,” Gay said.
And if the Lancers have their way, they’ll nab a second conference win on Friday night. And if Gay has his way, he’ll do so with family in attendance. His parents and sister are making the trip north for the game, and Gay said his roommate Tyler Ivy – also from Plain Dealing, Louisiana – will have a similar opportunity, with his mother coming north.
“After the first home game (Sept. 17 against Midland), we didn’t have anybody to go to, and now we will,” Gay said.
