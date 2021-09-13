O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Wolsey-Wessington each remained atop their respective classes as the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was announced on Monday.
O’Gorman (4-0) was a unanimous selection in Class AA as the top four spots remained unchanged.
In Class A, Sioux Falls Christian (7-0) remained in the top spot, with Dakota Valley (7-1) second.
In Class B, Wolsey-Wessington (8-0) claimed 14 of 15 first place votes, with second-ranked Warner (10-1) claiming the other. Unbeaten Platte-Geddes (7-0) received votes.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 13, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (15) 4-0 75 1
2. S.F. Washington 4-0 60 2
3. S.F. Lincoln 7-0 44 3
4. Pierre 8-1 26 4
5. Harrisburg 6-3 10 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley (4-4) 7; S.F. Roosevelt (6-4) 3
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (15) 7-0 75 1
2. Dakota Valley 7-1 59 2
3. R.C. Christian 10-0 41 4
4. Winner 4-1 17 3
5. Garretson 9-1 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Hill City (8-0) 12; Hamlin (7-1) 3; Madison (6-4) 1; Florence-Henry (9-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (14) 8-0 73 1
2. Warner (1) 10-1 57 3
3. Northwestern 8-2 41 2
4. Bridgewater-Emery 6-0 29 4
5. Chester Area 9-2 21 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (7-0) 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.