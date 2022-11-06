MITCHELL — A blocked punt set up Dakota Wesleyan’s go-ahead touchdown with 4:24 to play as the Tigers outlasted Mount Marty 38-34 in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Saturday.
Jamin Arend rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, for DWU. Austin Lee passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Holden and Kiel Nelson each had touchdown catches in the victory.
Ethan Engen (Viborg) blocked two punts and finished with 10 tackles for DWU. Adam DeJong had an interception and six tackles. Victor Kniesche also had six stops for the Tigers.
Ken Gay passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns for Mount Marty. Rex Ryken (Yankton) had six catches for 130 yards and two scores. Jonah Miyazawa had four catches for 73 yards and a score. Isaiah Thompson and Tyree Morrison each had a rushing score in the effort.
Drew Pendleton made 13 tackles and Jaren Mortensen had 10 tackles for MMU. Dayln Norman had two tackles for loss. Brodey Peterson (Yankton) picked off a pass.
DWU finished the season at 2-9, 2-8 in the GPAC.
Mount Marty, 3-7 overall and 2-7 in the GPAC, finishes the season on Nov. 12, hosting Jamestown. Start time is 1 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
