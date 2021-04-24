SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia celebrated its Senior Day at the expense of Mount Marty, sweeping the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action on Saturday.
In the opener, Camry Moore doubled and singled, driving in two, as Concordia claimed the opener 8-0 in five innings.
Julia Van Wey doubled and Caitlyn McGarvie drove in two runs in the victory.
Tara Oren had both Mount Marty hits.
Moore picked up the win, striking out three. Jill Orwig took the loss.
In the nightcap, Concordia scored three runs in the third inning, then held on for a 3-2 victory.
Hhana Haro doubled and singled, and Regan Karel had two hits for Concordia.
Sarah Hart had a hit and two RBI for Mount Marty. Emma Burns, Ally Serrano and Abigail Page each had a hit for Mount Marty.
Jerzi Rowe picked up the win, striking out seven. Kaylee Rogers took the loss, striking out four.
Mount Marty, 17-16 overall and 8-10 in the GPAC, will look to snap a six-game losing streak at home against Northwestern on Tuesday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
