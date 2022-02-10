VERMILLION – The South Dakota Coyotes wanted to avoid a losing streak after Saturday’s loss in Brookings, and did so with a dominate 61-35 win over Omaha Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyote offense wasn’t a dominate force, shooting below 40% from the field, but the defense prevailed yet again for USD, holding their opponent under 40 points for the fourth time this season.
“Our intensity was outstanding, regardless of when it takes place,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “It’s hard to be really good defensively and I thought our kids lived up to giving their best effort in all those ways and that’s hard to do, that takes a lot out of you.”
A 13-0 run to start the first quarter ended with a Maverick basket 6:20 into the game. By the end of the first quarter, USD held a 20-6 lead. The lead bloomed to 26 in the second quarter as the Coyotes continued to find easy baskets and force Omaha misses. Chloe Lamb’s 11 points were equal to the Mavericks team total at the intermission.
The Mavs were more competitive in the second half, matching USD for 13 points in the third quarter and 11 points in the fourth. USD’s bench, including Grace Larkins, Allison Peplowski and Macy Guebert saw a lot of minutes.
“We ask a lot out of our three super seniors and sharing that load is going to be really important for a lot of reasons,” Plitzuweit said. “I thought that a lot of kids stepped up and won the ball and made some things happen.”
After losing their first game since Thanksgiving against South Dakota State Saturday, the Coyotes had a strong week of practice leading into Thursday night’s game.
“There’s two ways to take a loss, either sulk and let it worsen you, or you learn from it,” Lamb said. “We had a really good week of practice, having tasted that loss, no one enjoys that, so we had a lot of energy, a lot of focus going into today.”
The strong week of work showed in the first half when the Coyotes opened up their lead, and the bench gave the ‘super’ seniors some extra rest.
Giving those seniors some rest allowed for Maddie Krull and Larkins to play more minutes together. Krull is a second year freshman due to an extra year of eligibility with COVID-19 and Larkins is a true freshman. The two haven’t been on the floor much together this season, but they are the future backcourt with Liv Korngable and Lamb graduating this year.
“They (Krull and Larkins) played good minutes for us,” Plitzuweit said. “...Both of them did a good job in the second half, especially of attacking and I thought Maddie did a really good job in the middle of the zone, attacking it and making some things happen.”
Lamb led the Coyotes with 11 points, all of which came in the first half. Hannah Sjerven, Korngable and Larkins added nine points each. Krull pitched in eight points and Guebert added six points.
Mariah Murdie led Omaha with eight points. Kennedi Grant added six points.
Next up for the Coyotes is Denver. The Pioneers and Coyotes face off inside the Sanford Coyotes Sports Center Saturday at 1 p.m.
OMAHA (6-16, 2-11)
Elena Pilakouta 2-8 1-4 5, Mariah Murdie 3-5 2-3 8, Alexis Pratt 2-6 0-0 4, Katie Keitges 0-2 0-0 0, Sophie Johnston 1-6 0-0 3, Grace Cave 1-4 0-0 2, Natalie Bartle 2-7 0-0 5, Morgann Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Josie Filer 0-1 2-2 2, Kennedi Grant 1-6 4-4 6. TOTALS: 12-45 9-13 35.
SOUTH DAKOTA (19-5, 12-1)
Hannah Sjerven 4-13 0-0 9, Liv Korngable 4-11 1-2 9, Chloe Lamb 4-9 2-2 11, Kyah Watson 1-4 0-0 2, Maddie Krull 4-9 0-0 8, Grace larkins 1-5 7-8 9, Jeniah Ugofsky 1-1 2-2 4, Allison Peplowski 1-2 0-0 2, Macy Guebert 2-6 0-0 6, Regan Sankey 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Mazurek 0-0 1-2 1, Morgan Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-61 13-16 61.
UNO 6 5 13 11 –35
USD 20 17 13 11 –61
Three-Pointers: USD 4-26 (Guebert 2-6, Sjerven 1-3, Lamb 1-5, Larkins 0-1, Sankey 0-1, Watson 0-2, Krull 0-3, Korngable 0-5), UNO 2-12 (Bartle 1-2, Johnston 1-4, Pratt 0-1, Keitges 0-1, Filer 0-1, Grant 0-1, Cave 0-2). Rebounds: USD 38 (Sjerven 8), UNO 34 (Pratt 6). Assists: USD 11 (Korngable 5, Lamb 5), UNO 6 (Grant 2). Steals: USD 11 (Korngable 2, Lamb 2, Krull 2, Larkins 2), UNO 6 (Cave, Grant 2). Blocked Shots: USD 4 (Sjerven 3), UNO 3 (Murdie 2). Personal Fouls: UNO 20, USD 17. Turnovers: UNO 23, USD 11.
