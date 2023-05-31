Five members of the Yankton Gazelles have been named Academic All-State by the South Dakota Softball Coaches Association.
Grace Behrns, Elle Feser, Olivia Girard, Rachel Hejna and Brooklyn Townsend were honored from Yankton.
Several other area players were recognized. To be honored, a senior must be nominated by their coach and have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or better.
Class A
Beresford: Brenna Dann.
Dakota Valley: Logan Miller and Emma Wiese.
Elk Point-Jefferson: Sophia Giorgio, Grace Griffin, Alyssa Chytka, Josie Curry, Grace Schuh, Jezmarie Stultz-Praster, Danica Torrez and Nicole Wells.
Vermillion: Shaelynn Puckett.
Wagner: Emma Yost.
Class B
Alcester-Hudson: Ella Serck and Ashlynn Smith.
Avon: Sarah Swier and Kimberly Tolsma.
Scotland-Menno: Abby Bender, Julia Buechler, Alana Fergen and Bailey Vitek.
