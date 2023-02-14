NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s golf finished the second day of play at the Tulane Classic in New Orleans Monday. The team duplicated their first-round score of 315 in the second round and are in 16th place with one round to go.
Danica Badura bounced back from a tough first round with the best score for South Dakota in day two. She scored a five-over par 77 on the day. Badura sank three birdies on the day with two of them coming on the front nine. Badura is in a tie for 74th individually heading into the final round tomorrow.
Akari Hayashi and Catie Nekola both carded seven-over 79’s in day two. Hayashi had two birdies on the back nine today while Nekola’s one birdie came on the par-four 13th hole. Hayashi is in a tie for 43rd place and Nekola is in a tie for 52nd place with one round to go.
Molly Fossen scored an 80 in day two while Emma Henningsson scored an 83. Fossen’s one birdie of the day came on the par-four seventh hole while Henningsson’s one birdie came on the par-three third hole. Fossen is in a tie for 77th place and Henningsson is in a tie for 69th.
The third and final round gets underway at 9:20 a.m. ET tomorrow for the Coyotes. Fossen will be the first one to tee off the final day at 9:20 a.m. followed by Badura, Henningsson, Nekola, and Hayashi.
