NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s golf finished the second day of play at the Tulane Classic in New Orleans Monday. The team duplicated their first-round score of 315 in the second round and are in 16th place with one round to go. 

Danica Badura bounced back from a tough first round with the best score for South Dakota in day two. She scored a five-over par 77 on the day. Badura sank three birdies on the day with two of them coming on the front nine. Badura is in a tie for 74th individually heading into the final round tomorrow. 

