SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Lincoln scored the game’s first 11 points and led 18-3 after one quarter on the way to a 61-44 victory over Yankton in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
“We knew going in it would be a hostile environment,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “You can’t fall behind 11-0 and 18-3 after one. But give our guys credit for cutting it down to seven points.”
J.T. Rock and Elliott Whitney each scored 13 points for Lincoln. Said Shah scored 11 points off the bench.
“Lincoln has a good inside-outside game. They have the big kids, but their guards are good, too,” Haynes said. “Overall, we didn’t play well defensively, and we didn’t rebound well.”
Mac Ryken scored a game-high 19 points to lead Yankton.
“Mac did some nice things on the court,” Haynes said.
The contest was a reminder of the growing the young Bucks need to do.
“We have a lot of juniors, even (senior) Colton (Potts), who have some varsity experience, but not a lot. They got more experience here,” Haynes said. “We also need them to grow up quickly, and we think they will once they get some games under their belt.”
Lincoln, 1-1, hosts newcomer Sioux Falls Jefferson on Tuesday. Yankton, also 1-1, hosts Aberdeen Central in the Eastern South Dakota Conference opener for the Bucks.
“There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves,” Haynes said. “We are facing another top team in the state. They have a lot of experience, guys who have played for them for two and three years.
“We need to learn from this game and get right back after it on Tuesday.”
Yankton’s lone win on the night came in the junior varsity game, a 64-54 decision. Drew Ryken led Yankton with 21 points. Isaiah Schelhaas scored 11 points and Cody Oswald added 10 points for the Bucks.
Lincoln won the sophomore game 69-35. For Yankton, Landon Potts scored 15 points to lead the way. Tucker Gilmore had 12 points and Matthew Sheldon added five points for the Bucks.
Lincoln claimed the freshmen ‘A’ game 47-29. For Yankton, Easton Nelson scored 10 points and Sheldon had eight points.
The Patriots also won the freshman ‘B’ game 46-23. For the Bucks, Kaden Hughes scored eight points and Trey Sager added six points.
