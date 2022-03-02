Due to expected weather conditions, the baseball series featuring Dickinson State at Mount Marty has been adjusted.
The teams will play a single seven-inning game today (Thursday), beginning at 2 p.m. at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The teams will play three seven-inning games on Friday, beginning at 11 a.m.
MMU is 7-2 on the season. Dickinson State is 4-6.
After this week’s contests, Mount Marty is next scheduled to be home March 18 for the Great Plains Athletic Conference opener against Northwestern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.