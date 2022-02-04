PIERRE — Lincoln Kienholz and the Pierre Governors were too much for the Bucks to handle, as Pierre beat Yankton 61-55 Friday night in Pierre.
Kienholz tallied 33 points, including scoring all 10 of Pierre’s points in the first quarter. He led all scorers on the night.
“We couldn’t guard Kienholz,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “He was a handful for us at times.”
Yankton’s one-point lead after a quarter quickly disappeared as Pierre opened up a lead at the half and didn’t look back.
Down 12 in the fourth, the Bucks offense came alive, cutting the lead down to six, but a Govs response extend it back to 12. Another Bucks rally would get them within three with over two minutes to play, but ultimately Yankton wasn’t able to break even.
“I’m proud of our guys fight at the end,” Haynes said. “We’ve had a couple games like this where we battle back but let them slip away.”
Christian Busch added 10 points for Pierre in the win. Matt Hanson tallied eight points.
Drew Ryken led the Bucks with 19 points. The other Buck in double figures was Rugby Ryken with 10 points. He also added seven assists and five rebounds. Dylan Prouty contributed nine points.
The Bucks now get a few extra days off before hosting Rapid City Stevens and Central next weekend.
“It’s February now, and maybe a few teams have separated themselves, but AA is really close right now,” Haynes said. “A lot of team are still fighting for State Tournament spots, and it seems like the teams that improve the most in February are the ones that make it. That is our mentality going forward.”
In subvarsity action, Pierre won the Junior Varsity game 65-45. Isaiah Schelhaas tallied 11 points and Michael Mors 10. Yankton won the sophomore game 64-51 behind 27 points from Landon Potts. Matthew Sheldon added 10 points.
In the freshman ‘A’ game, Yankton lost in overtime 54-50. Carson Ness tallied 14 points and Easton Nelson 10. Yankton won the freshman ‘B’ game 56-49 behind 20 points from Trey Sager. Cohen Zahrbock added 16 points and Owen Wishon 15.
Yankton hosts Rapid City Stevens Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
YANKTON (7-7)
Drew Ryken 6 2-2 19, Mac Ryken 2 0-0 5, Rugby Ryken 3 1-4 10, Dylan Prouty 3 0-2 9, Cody Oswald 1 0-0 2, Jade Kral 3 0-0 6, Michael Mors 1 0-0 2, Colton Potts 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 20 3-8 55.
PIERRE (7-7)
Brecken Krueger 1 0-0 3, Matt Hanson 4 2-2 8, Lincoln Kienholz 11 4-4 33, Jett Zabel 1 1-2 3, Jackson Edman 2 0-0 4, Christian Busch 4 1-3 10. TOTALS: 24 8-11 61.
YANKTON 11 9 11 24 —55
PIERRE 10 15 17 19 —61
Three-Pointers: YHS 12 (D. Rkyen 5, R. Ryken 3, Prouty 3, M. Ryken 1), PHS 3 (Kienholz 2, Krueger 1). Rebounds: YHS 21 (Kral 6). Assists: YHS 16 (Ryken 7). Steals: YHS 6 (Ryken 3). Blocks: YHS 2 (Ryken, Kral). Turnovers: YHS 8.
