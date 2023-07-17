MENNO — Dimock-Emery scored seven runs in the top of the ninth to claim a 9-7 victory over Menno in amateur baseball action on Sunday.

Sam Arend doubled and singled, driving in three runs, for Dimock-Emery. Drew Kitchens and Gene Kitchens each had two hits. Phil Johnson, Sam Pischke, Josh Enquist, Steve Ernster, Bryce Smart and Aaron Gilchrist each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.