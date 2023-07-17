MENNO — Dimock-Emery scored seven runs in the top of the ninth to claim a 9-7 victory over Menno in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Sam Arend doubled and singled, driving in three runs, for Dimock-Emery. Drew Kitchens and Gene Kitchens each had two hits. Phil Johnson, Sam Pischke, Josh Enquist, Steve Ernster, Bryce Smart and Aaron Gilchrist each had a hit in the victory.
Macon Oplinger had two hits and Dylan Lehr doubled for Menno. Dustin Livingston, Jacob Schott and Preston Gall each had a hit, with Gall driving in two runs.
Doug Sudbeck pitched three innings of relief, striking out four, for the win. Logan Klaudt took the loss.
Alexandria 11, Parkston Devil Rays 1
PARKSTON — Alexandria held the Parkston Devil Rays to one hit in an 11-1 victory in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
The lone hit for Parkston was a second inning home run by Josh Polreis.
Winner-Colome 11, Platte 2
PLATTE — The Winner-Colome Pheasants plucked the Platte Killer Tomatoes 11-2 in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Hunter Hewitt and Michael Buitenbos each had two hits for Platte. Richard Sternberg, Sheldon Gant, Ryan Allen, Jarod Severson, Jimmy DeWaard and Preston Nedved each had a hit for the Killer Tomatoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.