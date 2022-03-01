SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota second-year freshman Sara Reifenrath has been voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship by the league’s head coaches announced Tuesday. A total of 18 women and 11 men were also recognized by the league as all-Summit performers from the weekend’s championships.

Reifenrath swept the 200 meters, 400 meters and 4x400-meter relay events for the second consecutive indoor championship meet. She broke both the Summit League meet and South Dakota school record in the 200 meters with a clocking of 23.52 seconds. That time ranked 45th in the nation for the season. She also anchored the Coyotes’ 4x400-meter relay to a new meet and school record of 3:42.90. Third-year sophomore Madison Jochum and a pair of true freshmen in Moe Bridgen and Anna Robinson joined her on the relay.

A native of Hartington, Nebraska, Reifenrath joins Shanice Cannigan (2018) as Coyote recipients of the Most Outstanding Performer award indoors. She earned the same recognition at the outdoor meet last spring in Vermillion.

Reifenrath accounted for 22.5 of South Dakota’s 200.5 points at the league meet as the Coyotes clinched the program’s first-ever Summit League indoor title.

The Summit League also recognized all-Summit League performers from the championship meet on Tuesday. To earn all-Summit League honors, an athlete must place in the top-three of their individual or relay event at the championship meet.

A complete list of South Dakota’s all-Summit performers from the indoor championship meet is broken down by gender:

Women

Danii Anglin, high jump

Haley Arens, 800 meters, distance medley relay

Moe Bridgen, 4x400-meter relay

Meredith Clark, shot put

Jaidyn Garrett, pole vault

Holly Gerberding, pentathlon

Helen Gould, distance medley relay

Carly Haring, high jump

Gen Hirata, pole vault

Abrielle Jirele, mile, 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters

Madison Jochum, distance medley relay, 4x400-meter relay

Erin Kinney, 60 meters

Lydia Knapp, weight throw

Marleen Mülla, pole vault

Jacy Pulse, 400 meters

Sara Reifenrath, 200 meters, 400 meters, 4x400-meter relay

Anna Robinson, 4x400-meter relay

Alli Wroblewski, distance medley relay

Men

Jack Durst, high jump

Marshall Faurot, pole vault

Demar Francis, 200 meters, 400 meters

Eerik Haamer, pole vault

Ethan Heitman, high jump

Jacob Jenkins, triple jump

Dylan Kautz, 60 meters, 200 meters

Wyatt Lubarski, heptathlon

Brithton Senior, 60-meter hurdles

Jessie Sullivan, shot put, weight throw

Tre Young, pole vault

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.