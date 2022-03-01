SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota second-year freshman Sara Reifenrath has been voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship by the league’s head coaches announced Tuesday. A total of 18 women and 11 men were also recognized by the league as all-Summit performers from the weekend’s championships.
Reifenrath swept the 200 meters, 400 meters and 4x400-meter relay events for the second consecutive indoor championship meet. She broke both the Summit League meet and South Dakota school record in the 200 meters with a clocking of 23.52 seconds. That time ranked 45th in the nation for the season. She also anchored the Coyotes’ 4x400-meter relay to a new meet and school record of 3:42.90. Third-year sophomore Madison Jochum and a pair of true freshmen in Moe Bridgen and Anna Robinson joined her on the relay.
A native of Hartington, Nebraska, Reifenrath joins Shanice Cannigan (2018) as Coyote recipients of the Most Outstanding Performer award indoors. She earned the same recognition at the outdoor meet last spring in Vermillion.
Reifenrath accounted for 22.5 of South Dakota’s 200.5 points at the league meet as the Coyotes clinched the program’s first-ever Summit League indoor title.
The Summit League also recognized all-Summit League performers from the championship meet on Tuesday. To earn all-Summit League honors, an athlete must place in the top-three of their individual or relay event at the championship meet.
A complete list of South Dakota’s all-Summit performers from the indoor championship meet is broken down by gender:
Women
Danii Anglin, high jump
Haley Arens, 800 meters, distance medley relay
Moe Bridgen, 4x400-meter relay
Meredith Clark, shot put
Jaidyn Garrett, pole vault
Holly Gerberding, pentathlon
Helen Gould, distance medley relay
Carly Haring, high jump
Gen Hirata, pole vault
Abrielle Jirele, mile, 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters
Madison Jochum, distance medley relay, 4x400-meter relay
Erin Kinney, 60 meters
Lydia Knapp, weight throw
Marleen Mülla, pole vault
Jacy Pulse, 400 meters
Sara Reifenrath, 200 meters, 400 meters, 4x400-meter relay
Anna Robinson, 4x400-meter relay
Alli Wroblewski, distance medley relay
Men
Jack Durst, high jump
Marshall Faurot, pole vault
Demar Francis, 200 meters, 400 meters
Eerik Haamer, pole vault
Ethan Heitman, high jump
Jacob Jenkins, triple jump
Dylan Kautz, 60 meters, 200 meters
Wyatt Lubarski, heptathlon
Brithton Senior, 60-meter hurdles
Jessie Sullivan, shot put, weight throw
Tre Young, pole vault
