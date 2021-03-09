BY BAILEY ZUBKE
SALEM – The Wagner Red Raiders were looking to make a state tournament appearance for the first time since 1974, but ran into a red hot shooting Sioux Valley Cossack team Tuesday night.
“When a team shoots it like that against you, there’s not a lot you’re going to get done,” Wagner head coach Josh Davies said. “But I’m really proud of the way our guys played. Effort was never a question and that’s true for 22 games this year.”
Wagner (11-11) fell to Sioux Valley (21-1) 79-49 in large part to 17 made three-pointers for the Cossacks. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first 1:15 of game time thanks to a pair of three-pointer from Toby Zephier. The Cossacks responded by rallying to take an 18-14 lead after one quarter.
Kelton Vincent scored one basket in the first quarter, and proceeded to then make five of his next six 3-pointers to help Sioux Valley build a 36-18 lead midway through the second. The Cossacks led Wagner 43-24 at the half and cruised from there.
“That’s a great team,” Davies said. “They’re 21-1 for a reason. They’re long, they’re athletic, they bust their butt, and they made everything hard for us and that’s what good teams do.”
Wagner fought in the second half by was never able to chip away at the Sioux Valley lead. Vincent finished with 34 points. Parker Puetz added 13 points and Hayden Ruesink 12. Zephier led Wagner with 13 points. Alex Cournoyer added 10 points.
“We played hard,” Davies said. “You watch that game and we never let up no matter what the score was. We kept talking, we kept sharing the ball and kept playing good defense.”
Wagner showed signs of life throughout, but was not able to keep up with the hot shooting Cossacks. Davies said there is a lot this group can work on, coming one game short of the state tournament.
“I was talking about the weight room a lot,” Davies said, “just keep becoming better athletes all around. Also shooting the ball better and just spending time together playing.”
Wagner will graduate three starters, but have six juniors that will return next season. Davies said the goal is to make SoDak16 appearances like this one more frequent.
“We have a lot of juniors in that locker room right now and we’re hoping to build on this success,” Davies said. “We’re hoping that this SoDak16 is not once every few years, we’re hoping we get here every year.”
Sioux Valley will play in the Class ‘A’ state tournament in Sioux Falls next weekend, March 18-20. The third-seeded Cossacks will take on Chamberlain in the 7:30 p.m. contest on March 18.
WAGNER (11-11)
Toby Zephier 4-6 2-2 13, Alex Cournoyer 4-5 2-2 10, Jaden Peters 1-1 0-0 2, Dustin Honomichl 3-3 1-1 7, Nolan Carda 2-5 1-2 5, Simon Freier 1-4 3-4 6, Marcus Zephier 1-3 0-0 2, Chris Nelson 1-1 0-0 2, Matt Link 0 2-2 2, Calvin Wright 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-29 11-13 49
SIOUX VALLEY (21-1)
Kelton Vincent 12-17 1-1 34, Oliver Vincent 4-11 0-0 9, Parker Puetz 5-6 0-0 13, Hayden Ruesink 5-6 1-2 12, Colby Gatzke 2-2 0-0 6, Damian Danzelsen 1-1 0-0 3, Hudsyn Ruesink 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 30-44 2-3 79.
WAGNER 14 10 13 12 -49
SIOUX VALLEY 18 25 23 13 -79
Three-Pointers: SV 17-27 (Kelton Vincent 9-13, Puetz 3-4, Gatzke 2-2, Danzelsen 1-1, Hayden Ruesink 1-2, Oliver Vincent 1-5), WHS 4-8 (Toby Zephier 3-4, Freier 1-2, Marcus Zephier 0-2). Rebounds: WHS 15 (Carda 5), SV 9 (Hayden Ruesink 3). Personal Fouls: SV 16, WHS 7. Assists: SV 3 (Puetz, Danzelsen, Hudysn Ruesink), WHS 1 (Toby Zephier 1).
