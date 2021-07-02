WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College Track and Field will be hosting a throws camp for shot put and discus on Friday, July 9 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Wildcat Throws Facility located just north of the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex on the WSC campus.
The camp is open for athletes in grades 9-12 and is limited to 20 athletes. There is a cost to participate, with a discount for those registered by July 6.
The camp will be led by Wildcat Throws Coach Carly Fehringer with assistance from several WSC men’s and women’s throwers.
Log in to https://www.wsctrackcamps.com/throws-camp.cfm or contact WSC Head Track and Field Coach Marlon Brink at 402-375-7507 or email mabrink1@wsc.edu for more information.
