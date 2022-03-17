WACO, Texas — No matter what team has the ball in today’s (Friday) matchup between South Dakota and Mississippi, offensive players will be seeing red.
Both USD (53.1 points allowed/game) and Ole Miss (56.0) rank among the top teams in the country in scoring defense. That side of the ball could dictate the game when South Dakota (27-5) takes on the Rebels (23-8) in the 12:30 p.m. contest.
“I think their defense is a defense that can give you some different looks and some different press scenarios,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said of Ole Miss. “They certainly have the ability to lock individual players down, they have the ability to help early, get back to players.”
The Coyotes are led by a trio of “super seniors” in Chloe Lamb (16 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3 apg, 1.6 spg), Hannah Sjerven (14.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.5 spg) and Liv Korngable (12.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.7 apg).
Kyah Watson (5.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.3 spg) and Maddie Krull (6.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.3 spg), both second-year freshmen, round out the first five. Grace Larkins (6.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.0 spg), the Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year, provides a spark off the bench.
“South Dakota is really good. They’re disciplined. They play hard,” said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “They’re here, they’re a part of the 68. You know they earned their way here.”
McCuin mentioned Lamb, calling her a “special talent.
“What she does is she’s just dynamic,” McCuin said. “She can put it on the floor. She’s a three-level scorer. She scores in a variety of ways. She was able to get some tough buckets off against South Carolina.”
The Rebels have their own effective weapon in Shakira Austin. The 6-5 senior and WNBA prospect leads Ole Miss in both scoring (15.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and blocked shots (63).
“She’s someone who is among the best players in the country and someone who can find ways to score over the top of you, to get around you, to kind of hang and score,” Plitzuweit said of Austin. “We’re going to have to be very aware and we’re going to have to find ways to commit more than one player to try to slow her down to the best of our ability.”
Madison Scott (9.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and Lashonda Monk (9.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 63 steals) have been offensive options in the starting lineup. Mimi Reid (3.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and Snudda Collins (5.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg) round out the first five. Angel Baker (10.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg) has provided a lift off the bench.
Monk and Reid, a grad transfer and a senior, provide the veteran leadership from the guard positions.
“They’re the lieutenants on the team,” McCuin said. “They’re the ones that make everything go. As dynamic as Shakira is, someone has to give her the ball. And they do that.”
The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner between host and second-seeded Baylor (27-6) and Hawai’I (20-9) on Sunday.
