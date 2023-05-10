Elsie Larson did not necessarily think she would get a scholarship to play golf collegiately.
After an advisor at Northwestern College, in Orange City, Iowa, got her a zoom call with Red Raiders head coach Courtney Den Herder, her fortunes changed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 5:05 pm
Elsie Larson did not necessarily think she would get a scholarship to play golf collegiately.
After an advisor at Northwestern College, in Orange City, Iowa, got her a zoom call with Red Raiders head coach Courtney Den Herder, her fortunes changed.
She signed with Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, to golf collegiately Wednesday at Yankton High School.
“I was beyond excited that I got a scholarship,” Larson said. “I didn’t think I would have the opportunity (to golf collegiately). Northwestern gave it to me.”
Larson has been golfing with the Yankton team since seventh grade.
“She's had a good career,” said Gazelles head coach Brett Sime. “She's improved over the years. I'm looking forward to what she can do as she continues her career at the at the collegiate level.”
The senior expects the competition level at the collegiate level to be more challenging and competitive.
“I’m probably going to have to practice a lot this summer to become a little more competitive, but I’m excited for the challenge,” she said.
As a senior, Larson has enjoyed being one of the leaders of the Gazelles golf team this season.
“At every level of it, seeing what the leaders did then and doing it now has been a good experience,” she said.
Sime said Larson is a great leader and role model due in part to her work ethic.
“She's willing to work to try and make herself better,” Sime said. “The rest of the kids see that. It instills a work ethic in the rest of them.”
Through zoom calls, Den Herder could tell Larson would be a good fit on the Red Raiders’ team.
“It was good to be able to talk to her,” Den Herder said. “Right away, she fit in well with the team and she’s similar to a lot of the other girls we have on the team.”
Having part of the recruiting experience on zoom was not that different due to getting used to having zoom calls the past few years in Larson’s opinion.
Larson’s career goal is to be a veterinarian. She is playing on trying to gain some experience in that career feel as well as play in SDGA tournaments throughout the summer.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.