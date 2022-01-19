BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: TCB 528
HIGH TEAM SERIES: TCB 1484
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Shane Harriman 267, Kelly Mernin 266-257-248 (all errorless), Brendan Gramkow 236 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 225, Jane Rhoades 192, Annabelle Moody 189
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Kelly Mernin 771, Shane Harriman 651, Brendan Gramkow 611, Sharon Mernin 602, Jordan Drotzman 508, Jane Rhoades 506
STANDINGS: TCB 9-3, Strikes & Doubles 9-3, Three Hole Surprise 9-3, We Don’t Give a Split 9-3, For the Taz 8-4, The Gramkows 8-4, Split Happens 8-4, Ten Pins 7-5, The Bohemians 7-5, Spare Wars 6-6, Knight Riders 6-6, Moody’s 5-7, Krazy Kids 4-8, 2 Broke Girls 4-8, Double E’s 4-8, Ebowla 3-9, The Cunningham’s 1-11, Pin Pals 1-11
HIGHLIGHTS: Shane Harriman – errorless 224; Todd Moody – errorless 204; Lonnie Remington 5-6; Bruce Christopher 3-7; Ray Donat 5-7; Kelly Mernin 3-10; Jane Rhoades 5-6; Marlene Doty 5-10; Bob Doty 3-10; Emily Harriman 4-6; Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Mark Povondra 3-10; 5-10; Steve Obr 3-9-10. 3-10; Jessica Mathis 2-7; Annabelle Moody 5-7
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
1/17 RESULTS: Bumpin Uglies def. The Lemonade Stand 2-1 21-15, 21-16, 21-10; Don’t Bump to Strangers def. The Volley Brawlers forfeit; Charlie’s Angels def. Astec Aces 3-0 21-17, 21-6, 21-14; Here for the Beer def. Notorious D.I.G. 3-0 21-13, 21-19, 21-14; The Sandlizards def. Walnut 2-1 21-11, 21-17, 17-21
1/10 RESULTS: The Sandlizards def. The Volley Brawlers 2-1 16-21, 21-17, 21-18; Meridian Counseling & Family Services def. Astec Aces 3-0 21-15, 21-16, 21-10; Here for the Beer def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 3-0 21-10, 21-16, 21-12; Charlie’s Angels def. The Lemonade Stand 3-0 21-15, 21-17, 21-10; Notorious D.I.G. def. Bumpin Uglies 3-0 21-12, 21-19, 21-12
STANDINGS: Here for the Beer 8-0, Meridian Counseling & Family Services 6-2, The Volley Brawlers 5-3, Notorious D.I.G. 5-3, Charlie’s Angels 5-3, Bumpin Uglies 4-4, The Sandlizards 3-5, Walnut 3-5, Astec Aces 2-6, Don’t Bump to Strangers 2-6, The Lemonade Stand 1-7
COED I LEAGUE
RESULTS: Dat ACE def. Astec Block Party 2-1 21-11, 23-21, 17-21; Ace Down, Sets Up def. We Showed Up forfeit; Czeckers def. Hot Shots 3-0 21-14, 22-20, 21-19; Getting’ Diggy Wit It def. The Mint 3-0 21-7, 21-11, 21-14.
STANDINGS: Czeckers 6-0, Hot Shots 5-1, Astec Block Party 3-3, Dat ACE 3-3, Getting’ Diggy Wit It 2-3, The Mint 2-4, Ace Down, Sets Up 2-4, We Showed Up 0-5
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: Verdesian Life Sciences def. Block Party 2-1 21-17, 15-21, 21-14; Ace Holes def. Premier Heating & Cooling 2-1 21-14, 14-21, 21-19
STANDINGS: Verdesian Life Sciences 8-0, Block Party 5-2, The Boat House 3-4, Premier Heating & Cooling 1-6, Ace Holes 1-6
WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN LEAGUE
RESULTS: Sweet Digs def. Balls Out 2-1 21-17, 10-21, 24-22; Net Ninjas def. JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 3-0 21-15, 21-18, 21-7; Down N Diggy def. Volley Llamas 2-1 16-21, 21-11, 21-12; I Got It… Or Not def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse forfeit
STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 7-0, Down N Diggy 5-2, Volley Llamas 5-2, JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 4-3, Sweet Digs 3-4, Balls Out 2-5, I Got It… Or Not 2-5, Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 0-7
