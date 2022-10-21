KEARNEY, Neb. — Hartington’s Carson Noecker became the first boy in Nebraska high school cross country history to win four state titles, claiming his fourth Class C title with a 14:58.26 clocking on Friday in Kearney, Nebraska.
Noecker finished nearly two minutes ahead of junior A.J. Raszler (16:43.0) of Platteview and junior Carter Hohlen (16:44.2) of Lincoln Christian.
Gothenburg won the Class C team title, 45 to 47 over Lincoln Christian. Bloomfield-Wausa (153) was eighth, while Hartington (161) was 10th in the 15-team field.
For Bloomfield-Wausa, freshman Luke Woockman (17:38.01) just missed the awards stand, finishing 16th. Junior Cade Wakeley (18:17.72) was 35th, freshman Tomik Duffy (19:09.35) was 77th and junior Tyler Hanson (19:41.35) was 94th.
Also for Hartington, a co-op between Hartington Cedar Catholic and Hartington-Newcastle, sophomore Cole Rosener (18:55.84) was 65th, sophomore Alex Elks (19:28.16) was 86th, sophomore Adam Elks (19:29.18) was 87th, senior Alan Santiago (20:27.22) was 110th and senior Lukas Wortmann (20:51.00) was 114th.
Crofton junior Jordyn Arens earned her third straight Class D state title, finishing in 19:29.79. She finished 43 seconds ahead of Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan (20:12.2) and Cornerstone Christian’s Brekyn Kok (20:12.6).
The Warrior girls just missed in their bid to defend their team title, edged out by Hemingford (38) and Ainsworth (40). Crofton finished at 41 points.
Also for Crofton, freshman Sophia Wortmann (21:45.04) was 22nd, sophomore Rylie Arens (22:23.32) was 37th, junior Elizabeth Wortmann (22:39.41) was 44th and freshman Emily Guenther (23:51.95) was 83rd.
Tri County Northeast junior Rhyanne Mackling was 53rd in 22:53.0.
Ponca junior Brody Taylor earned his way on the podium with a seventh place finish. He clocked in at 17:20.5. Creighton freshman Conner Rohrer (18:48.2) was 58th out of 128 runners in the event.
As a team, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge finished 12th with 104 points, led by junior Tyler Olson’s 40th place finish (18:23.1). Sophomore Preston Rose (18:59.1) was 65th, sophomore Carter Korth (19:12.3) was 74th, sophomore Koby Detlefsen (22:27.7) was 123rd and junior Taner Stanley (23:25.1) was 127th.
Cornerstone Christian won the title, 16 to 19 over North Platte St. Patrick’s. Wallace’s Trey Robertson won in 16:38.7.
Bloomfield-Wausa finished 14th in the team race, scoring 247 points. Wayne won the title with 74 points, edging out Auburn (76).
Arlington’s Keelianne Green won the race in 19:15.5, 19 seconds ahead of Ogallala’s Lindee Henning (19:34.3).
For Bloomfield-Wausa, senior Christiana Martinson (22:08.64) finished 35th and Madie Ziegler (23:56.48) finished 83rd to lead the way. Juniors Addison Wynia (25:22.51) and Hadley Vanness (25:48.09) finished 102nd and 103rd. Sophomore Tiernee Freeman (27:37.66) was 106th.
Hartington sophomore Ava Noecker was 47th in 22:38.4.
