Webb Named MVFC Newcomer Of The Week
South Dakota's Jeremiah Webb, left, escapes at tackle attempt by South Dakota State's DyShawn Gales during their Missouri Valley Football Conference game, Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Webb, whose six catches for 153 yards included the game-winning touchdown of a 23-20 USD victory, was named the MVFC Newcomer of the Week.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

ST. LOUIS—South Dakota third-year freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Webb was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week for his heroics in the Coyotes’ 23-20 upset of No. 7/4 South Dakota State Saturday inside the DakotaDome.

Webb caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Carson Camp on the final play of the game to win it. The Chicago native entered the contest with three career catches for 32 yards, but had six catches for a game-high 153 yards against SDSU. The touchdown, which bounced off two Jackrabbit defenders before Webb corralled it and fell into the end zone, was the first of his collegiate career.

The win gives South Dakota (7-3, 5-2 MVFC) a chance at a share of its first MVFC title. The Coyotes take on North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1) in a 2:30 p.m. kick Saturday inside the Fargodome in North Dakota.

