ST. LOUIS—South Dakota third-year freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Webb was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week for his heroics in the Coyotes’ 23-20 upset of No. 7/4 South Dakota State Saturday inside the DakotaDome.
Webb caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Carson Camp on the final play of the game to win it. The Chicago native entered the contest with three career catches for 32 yards, but had six catches for a game-high 153 yards against SDSU. The touchdown, which bounced off two Jackrabbit defenders before Webb corralled it and fell into the end zone, was the first of his collegiate career.
The win gives South Dakota (7-3, 5-2 MVFC) a chance at a share of its first MVFC title. The Coyotes take on North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1) in a 2:30 p.m. kick Saturday inside the Fargodome in North Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.