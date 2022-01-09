BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles finished sixth in the eight-team Brookings Invitational gymnastics meet, held Saturday.
Mitchell won the event with a team score of 148.0. Watertown (141.95) was a distant second, with Harrisburg (141.25) third. Brookings and Madison tied for fourth at 136.75.
Watertown’s Myah Morris earned all-around honors with a 38.25, beating out a trio of Mitchell gymnasts: Bentley Bates (37.5), Joslin Sommerville (36.8) and Kyra Gropper (36.65). Yankton’s Alison Johnson was fifth with a 36.35
Morrs won the vault with a near-perfect 9.95. She also won on floor exercise (9.55). Bates claimed top honors on the uneven parallel bars (9.65). Harrisburg’s Kiah Boetel won the balance beam (9.5).
Yankton scored 137.75 on the day. Besides her top-five finish in the all-around, Johnson was fourth on the bars with a 9.05. She led the Gazelles in the other three events, scoring 9.05 on beam, 9.1 on floor and 9.15 on vault.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls for a triangular with Harrisburg and Brookings on Friday. Start time is 5 p.m. at Wings Gymnastics Academy.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 148, Watertown 141.95, Harrisburg 141.25, Brookings 136.75, Madison 136.75, Yankton 135.75, Pierre 130.7, Huron 122.35
ALL-AROUND: 1, Myah Morris, Watertown 38.25; 2, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 37.5; 3, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 36.8; 4, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 36.65; 5, Alison Johnson, Yankton 36.35; OTHER YHS: 18, Allie Byrkeland 32.25
BARS: 1, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.65; 2, Myah Morris, Watertown 9.35; 3, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.2; 4, Alison Johnson, Yankton 9.05; 5, Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell 9.0; OTHER YHS: t8, Callie Boomsma 8.8; 13, Allie Byrkeland 8.4; 24, Burkley Olson 7.95; 25, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.9
BEAM: 1, Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 9.5; 2, Myah Morris, Watertown 9.4; 3, Izzy Driscoll, Harrisburg 9.3; 4, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.25; 5, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.15; YHS: t6, Alison Johnson 9.05; t14, Ava Koller 8.6; t29, Allie Byrkeland 7.25; 31, Burkley Olson 7.05; 38, Hailey Gilbery 6.15
FLOOR: 1, Myah Morris, Watertown 9.55; t2, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell; Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg; Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 9.45; t5, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell; Olivia Prunty, Mitchell; Sidney Malbe, Mitchell 9.4; YHS: 12, Alison Johnson 9.1; t14, Ava Koller 8.9; 31, Callie Boomsma 8.1; 32, Hailey Gilbery 8.05; t37, Allie Byrkeland 7.7
VAULT: 1, Myah Morris, Watertown 9.95; t2, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell; Kylie Krusemark, Madison; Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.4; 5, Layla Erickson, Brookings 9.35; YHS: t10, Alison Johnson 9.15; t14, Ava Koller 8.95; t19, Allie Byrkeland 8.9; 37, Hailee Gilbery 8.45; 38, Callie Boomsma 8.4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.