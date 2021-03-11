S.D. STATE AA GIRLS’ TOURN.

March 11-13 at Sioux Falls

First Round, March 11

No. 1 S.F. Washington 53, No. 9 R.C. Central 27

No. 4 O’Gorman 69, No. 5 Mitchell 42

No. 7 Brandon Valley 33, No. 2 Aberdeen Central 30

No. 3 Harrisburg (19-2) vs. No. 6 R.C. Stevens (15-5), 8:15 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals, March 12

R.C. Central (11-10) vs. Mitchell (15-7), noon

Aberdeen Central (18-4) vs. Harrisburg/Stevens loser, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals, March 12

S.F. Washington (18-2) vs. O’Gorman (16-6), 5:30 p.m.

Brandon Valley (17-5) vs. Harrisburg/Stevens winner, 8:15 p.m.

Final Round, March 13

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2:45 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5:30 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.

S.D. STATE A GIRLS’ TOURN.

March 11-13 at Watertown

First Round, March 11

No. 1 St. Thomas More 66, No. 8 McCook Central-Montrose 29

No. 4 Aberdeen Roncalli 45, No. 5 S.F. Christian 34

No. 2 Winner 59, No. 7 Dakota Valley 48

No. 3 Hamlin 53, No. 6 Belle Fourche 36

Consolation Semifinals, March 12

McCook Central-Montrose (17-6) vs. S.F. Christian (19-4), noon

Dakota Valley (16-6) vs. Belle Fourche (18-5), 2 p.m.

Semifinals, March 12

St. Thomas More (21-1) vs. Aberdeen Roncalli (21-2), 5 p.m.

Winner (21-2) vs. Hamlin (21-2), 7 p.m.

Final Round, March 13

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

S.D. STATE B GIRLS’ TOURN.

March 11-13 at Huron

First Round, March 11

No. 1 Castlewood 61, No. 8 Waverly-South Shore 55

No. 5 Ethan 52, No. 4 Hanson 49

No. 2 White River 65, No. 7 Viborg-Hurley 53

No. 3 Corsica-Stickney 47, No. 6 Herreid-Selby Area 45

Consolation Semifinals, March 12

Waverly-South Shore (16-5) vs. Hanson (19-4), noon

Viborg-Hurley (18-5) vs. Herreid-Selby Area (20-4), 2 p.m.

Semifinals, March 12

Castlewood (21-0) vs. Ethan (21-3), 5 p.m.

White River (22-1) vs. Corsica-Stickney (22-2), 7 p.m.

Final Round, March 13

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.