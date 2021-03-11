S.D. STATE AA GIRLS’ TOURN.
March 11-13 at Sioux Falls
First Round, March 11
No. 1 S.F. Washington 53, No. 9 R.C. Central 27
No. 4 O’Gorman 69, No. 5 Mitchell 42
No. 7 Brandon Valley 33, No. 2 Aberdeen Central 30
No. 3 Harrisburg (19-2) vs. No. 6 R.C. Stevens (15-5), 8:15 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals, March 12
R.C. Central (11-10) vs. Mitchell (15-7), noon
Aberdeen Central (18-4) vs. Harrisburg/Stevens loser, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals, March 12
S.F. Washington (18-2) vs. O’Gorman (16-6), 5:30 p.m.
Brandon Valley (17-5) vs. Harrisburg/Stevens winner, 8:15 p.m.
Final Round, March 13
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2:45 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5:30 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
S.D. STATE A GIRLS’ TOURN.
March 11-13 at Watertown
First Round, March 11
No. 1 St. Thomas More 66, No. 8 McCook Central-Montrose 29
No. 4 Aberdeen Roncalli 45, No. 5 S.F. Christian 34
No. 2 Winner 59, No. 7 Dakota Valley 48
No. 3 Hamlin 53, No. 6 Belle Fourche 36
Consolation Semifinals, March 12
McCook Central-Montrose (17-6) vs. S.F. Christian (19-4), noon
Dakota Valley (16-6) vs. Belle Fourche (18-5), 2 p.m.
Semifinals, March 12
St. Thomas More (21-1) vs. Aberdeen Roncalli (21-2), 5 p.m.
Winner (21-2) vs. Hamlin (21-2), 7 p.m.
Final Round, March 13
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
S.D. STATE B GIRLS’ TOURN.
March 11-13 at Huron
First Round, March 11
No. 1 Castlewood 61, No. 8 Waverly-South Shore 55
No. 5 Ethan 52, No. 4 Hanson 49
No. 2 White River 65, No. 7 Viborg-Hurley 53
No. 3 Corsica-Stickney 47, No. 6 Herreid-Selby Area 45
Consolation Semifinals, March 12
Waverly-South Shore (16-5) vs. Hanson (19-4), noon
Viborg-Hurley (18-5) vs. Herreid-Selby Area (20-4), 2 p.m.
Semifinals, March 12
Castlewood (21-0) vs. Ethan (21-3), 5 p.m.
White River (22-1) vs. Corsica-Stickney (22-2), 7 p.m.
Final Round, March 13
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
