NORFOLK, Neb. — A number of area athletes have been selected to play in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star basketball games, June 18 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Nebraska. The girls’ game will be played at 6 p.m., with the boys’ game at 8 p.m.
The girls’ “light” roster will include Crofton’s Lacey Sprakel and Kaley Einrem, as well as Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Brynn Wortmann. Cedar Catholic’s Craig Wortmann will serve as one of the coaches for that squad.
The boys’ “light” team includes Cael Hartung of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Bryar Bennett of Ponca. The boys’ “dark” roster includes Cedar Catholic’s Myles Thoene and Wynot’s Anthony Haberman.
