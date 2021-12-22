KANSAS CITY, Mo. — South Dakota survived a strong second quarter by Kansas City, handing the Kangaroos a second straight setback with a 67-57 decision in Summit League women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Liv Korngable scored a game-high 20 points and had five assists for South Dakota. Chloe Lamb finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Kyla Watson matched her career high scoring for a second straight game, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. Hannah Sjerven added 11 points in the victory.
Naomie Alnatas led Kansas City with 19 points and four assists. Brooklyn McDavid posted 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ravon Nero added nine points off the bench.
South Dakota led 20-7 after one quarter, but the ‘Roos shot 10-of-14 from the field in the second quarter to tie the game at 31-31 at the half. USD regained the momentum in the third quarter, outscoring Kansas City 22-11 in the period, then kept the ‘Roos at bay down the stretch.
South Dakota, 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the Summit League, opens the home portion of its Summit League schedule on Dec. 30 against North Dakota. Start time is 7 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Kansas City, 10-3 overall and 0-2 in the Summit League after being swept by USD and South Dakota State, will look to bounce back at Omaha on Dec. 30.
SOUTH DAKOTA (9-4)
Hannah Sjerven 4-6 3-7 11, Liv Korngable 8-13 3-3 20, Chloe Lamb 8-18 0-0 18, Kyah Watson 3-7 4-6 11, Maddie Krull 2-9 1-1 5, Natalie Mazurek 0-1 0-0 0, Jeniah Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Larkins 1-4 0-0 2, Allison Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26-58 11-17 67.
KANSAS CITY (10-3)
Brooklyn McDavid 7-16 2-4 16, Kiara Bradley 1-4 2-2 5, Paige Bradford 1-4 0-0 2, Naomie Alnatas 7-16 3-3 19, Mandy Willems 0-6 2-2 2, Ravon Nero 4-9 0-0 9, Dani Winslow 2-3 0-0 4. TOTALS: 22-58 9-11 57.
SOUTH DAKOTA 20 11 22 14 — 67
KANSAS CITY 7 24 11 15 — 57
Three-Pointers: USD 4-16 (Lamb 2-6, Korngable 1-4, Watson 1-3, Krull 0-2, Larkins 0-1), KC 4-19 (Alnatas 2-6, Bradley 1-3, Nero 1-3, Bradford 0-1, Willems 0-6). Rebounds: KC 39 (McDavid 10), USD 31 (Lamb 8, Watson 8). Personal Fouls: KC 19, USD 16. Fouled Out: None. Assists: USD 12 (Korngable 5), KC 9 (Alnatas 4). Turnovers: KC 17, USD 10. Steals: USD 12 (Lamb 3), KC 6 (McDavid 2, Alnatas 2). Blocked Shots: USD 1 (Sjerven), KC 1 (Bradford). Attendance: 765.
