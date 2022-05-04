VERMILLION — South Dakota head men’s golf coach John Vining is excited to announce the addition of Bryce Hammer to the 2022-23 team. Hammer, born in Sioux Falls, will join the Coyotes as a graduate transfer from Iowa State University.
“We are thrilled to add Bryce to the program as he pursues his MBA,” said Vining. “Bryce has consistently shown excellence in his academics as well as on the golf course. He has become one of the best amateurs in the state and we are glad he is coming home. He is a great young man and will represent our university and program with great class.”
Hammer comes home to South Dakota after four seasons at Iowa State. He played in 18 career tournaments for the Cyclones and averaged a 78.16 stroke average. Hammer recorded his lowest round of 72 and lowest 54-hole score of 222 as a Cyclone in his freshman season. In his sophomore year, Hammer compiled a 76.50 stroke average on the season and competed at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament. He played in two tournaments his junior year and earned his second straight first-team Academic all-Big 12 honor.
Hammer is noted as one of the best amateurs in South Dakota. He qualified for the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur tournament and the 2017 North-South Junior Championship. Hammer improved and won the 2017 SDGA State Junior championship before winning back-to-back SDGA Match Play Championships in 2020 and 2021.
Hammer is a 2018 graduate of O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. He was on a Knights squad that won the class AA state championship in 2015 and 2017. Hammer earned a runner-up finish at the 2016 state tournament and closed out his high school career with a fifth-place finish at the 2017 state tournament. He appeared on the all-state team from 2016-18 and the all-state tournament team in 2017-18. Hammer still holds the school record for lowest round after recording a 6-under par 65 at the 2017 Brandon Invite.
Hammer was a member of the National Honor Society in high school and graduated this year from Iowa State with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He plans to get his master’s degree in business administration while attending South Dakota.
