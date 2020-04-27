Derrek Tuszka, a defensive end from Warner, was taken with the second-to last pick in the National Football League draft on Saturday. He was taken by the Denver Broncos.
Tuszka, who played at North Dakota State, was one of six FCS players taken in the draft. The 2019 Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, was a three-year starter at NDSU, first team All-American in 2019, and finished fifth in NDSU history with 29.5 career sacks totaling 202 yards.
In addition, five football players who played collegiately in the state of South Dakota reached free-agent agreements with NFL teams Saturday following the conclusion of the Draft. The list includes three players from South Dakota State and one each from South Dakota and Augustana.
USD defensive lineman Kameron Cline signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
Cline, a 6-4, 295-pounder from San Diego, California, played in all 12 games, making 10 starts. He posted 36 tackles, including 10 for loss and four sacks. He also recorded four quarterback hurries, one blocked kick and one forced fumble.
From SDSU, Mikey Daniel signed with Atlanta, Christian Rozeboom signed with the Los Angeles Rams and Luke Sellers signed with Detroit.
A fullback/running back from Brookings, Daniel rushed for 1,728 yards and 29 touchdowns during his four-year Jackrabbit career. He led the team with 11 rushing touchdowns in 2017 and ranked second on the squad with 630 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018. He again ranked second on the team in rushing during his senior campaign with 535 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
Rozeboom, a linebacker, finished as SDSU’s career leader in tackles with 475, including 29 tackles for loss, while adding eight forced fumbles and eight interceptions during a standout career. The Sioux Center, Iowa, native earned first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors each of his four seasons from 2016-19, topping the 100-tackle mark each year. Rozeboom also was an All-America selection three years and was a 2019 finalist for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Sellers, a fullback, helped pave the way for a potent Jackrabbit rushing attack that averaged more than 175 yards per game each of the past three seasons. The Papillion, Nebraska, native scored a touchdown on his lone reception of the 2019 season and also was a key contributor on special teams for SDSU squads that earned a top-eight seed in the FCS playoffs each of the last four years.
Augustana offensive lineman Jake Lacina followed in his father’s footsteps, signing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Lacina, a 6-foot-4 senior from St. Paul, Minnesota, enjoyed a decorated career at Augustana that culminated as the Rimington Award winner, awarded to the nation’s top center at each level. Lacina was a consensus All-America selection as a senior after helping Augustana to nine wins and the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
Jake joins his father, Corbin, as a Minnesota Viking. Corbin, an Augustana Viking from 1989-92, played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1999-02. Jake also joins fellow Augustana alum, C.J. Ham, on the active Minnesota roster. C.J., who played for Augustana from 2011-15, recently signed a four-year extension with Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.