WAGNER — Abby Brunsing’s big night of 20 kills and 25 digs helped the Wagner Red Raiders clip Platte-Geddes in a five-set high school volleyball thriller Tuesday night at Wagner High School. Set scores for Wagner were 14-25, 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 16-14.
Brunsing finished with 20 kills and 25 digs, while Avari Bruguier added 11 kills and 19 digs for Wagner (3-1).
Also for the Red Raiders, Shona Kocer had eight kills, Kya Kjeldgaard had three blocks, Paige Petry tallied 20 set assists and Macy Koupal added 17 set assists.
For Platte-Geddes (2-1), Karly VanDerWerff had 12 kills, 13 digs and three blocks, while Cadence Van Zee had 15 kills, Regan Hoffman led the defense with 31 digs and Avery DeVries had 31 set assists.
Wagner visits Gregory on Thursday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (2-1) 25 16 23 26 14
WAGNER (3-1) 14 25 25 24 16
Gayville-Volin 3, Scotland 1
GAYVILLE — The Gayville-Volin Raiders won a difficult 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13 battle over the Scotland Lady Highlanders in prep volleyball action Tuesday night.
Jadyn Hubbard dominated for the Raiders, finishing with 21 kills and 12 digs. Kaylan Van Osdel would add 15 kills to the dominate Raider’s offense, while Samantha Olson put 12 kills away. Keeley Larson led that Raiders’ offense with 39 assists, while Molly Larson led the defensive side with 40 digs.
For the Lady Highlanders, Delanie VanDriel finished the night with 18 kills and teammate Kennedy Bietz posted 12 kills and 36 digs. Rylee Conrad would also have 37 assists on the night. Defensively for the Highlanders, Makayla Friederich hand Joslyn Walloch finished with 26 digs each.
The Raiders will look to stay undefeated on Thursday when they face Freeman at home. Scotland, meanwhile, will travel to Freeman on Thursday to face Freeman Academy-Marion.
SCOTLAND (2-2) 20 21 25 13
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-0) 25 25 23 25
Crofton 3, Cedar Catholic 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Crofton rallied past Hartington Cedar Catholic 18-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 in a matchup of Mid-State Conference rivals on Tuesday.
Alexis Folkers had 11 kills, 22 assists, four ace serves and 23 digs to lead a balanced Crofton attack. Kaley Einrem posted 10 kills, eight assists, three assisted blocks and 20 digs. Ella Wragge had seven kills, three blocks (two solo) and 13 digs. Allie Dahl had three ace serves and three assisted blocks, Brittany Tramp had 30 digs and Jayden Jordan had 16 digs in the victory.
Brynn Wortmann had 16 kills and nine digs to lead Cedar Catholic. Cady Uttecht posted 23 assists. Olivia Hamilton had 15 assists. Laney Kathol posted 10 kills, Makenna Noecker had eight kills and Megan Heimes finished with 16 digs for the Trojans.
Crofton, 2-2, hosts O’Neill on Thursday. Cedar Catholic, 3-4, plays in the Wakefield Tournament beginning on Thursday.
CROFTON (2-2) 18 25 25 25
CEDAR CATHOLIC (3-4) 25 17 23 22
Avon 3, TDA 0
AVON — A balanced attack helped the Avon Pirates sweep Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 in volleyball action Tuesday evening in Avon.
Natalie Zacharias recorded five kills, four digs and three ace serves in the win, while Tiffany Pelton had five kills, and Maddie Kocmich tallied four kills and 13 digs.
Also for Avon (3-2), McKenna Kocmich notched 18 set assists and three ace serves, and Katie Gretschmann provided 13 digs on defense.
In the loss for TDA (1-3), Faith Werkmeister had eight kills, Hannah Stremick had five kills, eight set assists and nine digs, and Gracey Schatz had five kills and two blocks. Bailey Spaans chipped in with nine set assists.
On Thursday, Avon hosts Alcester-Hudson and TDA plays Kimball-White Lake in White Lake.
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (1-3) 13 15 18
AVON (3-2) 25 25 25
Vermillion 3, Bon Homme 0
TYNDALL — Behind Sydney Stockwell’s eight kills, the Vermillion Tanagers swept Bon Homme 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 on Tuesday night in Tyndall.
Eva Knutson added five kills, three blocks and three ace serves for Vermillion (2-2), while Shandie Ludwig had four kills, 18 digs and four aces. Claire Doty tallied 21 set assists and 10 digs, and Kara Klemme also had 18 digs on defense.
In the loss for Bon Homme (2-3), Olivia Bures recorded eight kills and 14 digs, McKenzie Carson had seven kills, Jaden Kortan tallied five set assists and four digs, and Jenae Alberts added nine digs.
VERMILLION (2-2) 25 25 25
BON HOMME (2-3) 18 19 17
Freeman 3, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — The Freeman Flyers completed the 25-19, 25-14, 25-11 sweep over the Centerville Tornadoes in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Odalite Pankratz had 10 kills and nine assists in the victory for the Flyers. Rijjy Peterson also added seven kills and nine aces while leading the defense with 12 digs. Ava Ammann gave out 12 assists.
Freeman will travel to Gayville on Thursday to face Gayville-Volin. Centerville will look to get their first win of the year on Sept. 14 in Tyndall against Bon Homme.
FREEMAN (3-1) 25 25 25
CENTERVILLE (0-4) 19 14 11
Dakota Valley 3, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — Rachel Rosenquist notched 12 kills, nine blocks and 16 digs as Dakota Valley swept Beresford 25-12, 25-15, 25-8 in volleyball action Tuesday in Beresford.
Sophia Atchison added 11 kills, and Logan Miller had 37 set assists, three kills and four ace serves for Dakota Valley (4-0). Sam Archer contributed five ace serves and Sophie Tuttle had eight kills.
In the loss for Beresford (0-4), Kara Niles finished with five kills, Addy Wills had four set assists, Autumn Namminga tallied six digs and Savannah Beeson had five digs.
Beresford opens Big East Conference Tournament action Thursday, while Dakota Valley visits Yankton next Tuesday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (4-0) 25 25 25
BERESFORD (0-4) 12 15 8
Wynot 3, Winside 0
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils continued their undefeated season with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 homecoming week sweep over the Winside Wildcats in prep volleyball action Thursday night.
Karley Heimes led the Blue Devils with 11 kills and 14 digs, while Edyn Sudbeck finished the match with 16 assists and 10 digs. Chloe Heimes would also have 13 assists for Wynot, who moves to 5-0 on the year.
The Blue Devils will now face Viborg-Hurley in Viborg on Thursday. Winside, meanwhile, will look to bounce back with a match at Osmond on Sept. 15.
WINSIDE (4-5) 21 18 20
WYNOT (5-0) 25 25 25
Hartington-Newcastle 3, Winnebago 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats cruised to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-19 sweep over Winnebago in Nebraska prep volleyball action Tuesday night.
Kayden Jueden led the Wildcats with 14 kills and 13 digs. Alivia Morten added 24 assists while Olivia Grutsch posted 17 digs.
The Wildcats will look to reach a .500 record in the Creighton tournament on Saturday. Winnebago, meanwhile, will look for their first win of the season when they travel to Walthill on Thursday.
WINNEBAGO (0-4) 10 13 19
HARTINGTON-NEW. (2-5) 25 25 25
West Central 3, EPJ 1
ELK POINT — Cassidy Siemonsma and Grace Harden each recorded seven kills to help West Central defeat Elk Point-Jefferson 25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 25-12 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action Tuesday in Elk Point.
Taylor Kunzweiler added 20 digs and five ace serves for West Central.
For EPJ, Josie Curry had seven kills and four blocks, Kenzie Stone tallied six kills, Addison Stabe notched 17 set assists and Alyssa Chytka had 41 digs.
WEST CENTRAL 25 25 16 25
ELK POINT-JEFF. 19 19 25 12
Parkston 3, AC/DC 0
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans cruised to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 victory over the Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Muckey dominated the match with nine kills and 15 digs, while teammate Emma Yost had an excellent eight kills. CC Neugebauer would also finish with 16 assists in the victory.
The Trojans will now prepare to travel to Chamberlain on Thursday. AC/DC, meanwhile, will look for their first win of the year at Dakota Christian on Sept. 14 against Platte-Geddes.
ANDES CENTRAL/DC (0-3) 20 17 16
PARKSTON (5-1) 25 25 25
EPPJ Tri.
Stuart 2, Niobrara/Verdigre 1
ORCHARD, Neb. — Stuart battled to a 19-25, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Niobrara/Verdigre in Nebraska prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Emily Parks handed out 11 assists in the loss for Niobrara/Verdigre,. And teammate Kiera Moody ended the match with six kills. Serina Babcock finished with 16 digs, and Chaney Konopasek added 12 digs to the defense.
NIOBRARA/VERD. (1-3) 25 22 17
STUART (1-0) 19 25 25
Summerland 2, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
ORCHARD, Neb. — Summerland completed the two-set sweep with a 25-11, 25-2 victory over Niobrara/Verdigre in Nebraska prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Serina Babcock finished with eight digs for Niobrara.Verdigre, and Chaney Konopasek added two kills.
Niobrara/Verdige will play Elgin/Pope John in Elgin on Sept. 8.
NIOBRARA/VERD. (1-4) 11 2
SUMMERLAND (6-1) 25 25
Other Matches
Sioux Valley 3, McCook Central/Montrose 2
VOLGA – The Sioux Valley Cossacks picked up a huge win on Tuesday night with a 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 17-15 victory over the McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars in prep volleyball action.
Rylan Willis led the Cossacks with a terrific 24 kills whine teammate Haydyn Hauge passed out 22 assists. Kasey Pistulka also finished with 29 digs in the victory.
For the Fighting Cougars, Maggie Miles finished with 32 assists and Ashytn Wobig had eight kills and 13 digs. Brandy Pulse would also finish with nine kills and Riley Morrison had a team-high 24 digs in the loss.
The Fighting Cougars will lost to bounce back with a home match against Flandreau on Thursday in Montrose. Sioux Valley, meanwhile, will travel to Parker on Thursday.
MCCOOK CEN./MONT. (1-4) 25 25 19 14 15
SIOUX VALLEY (1-3) 13 22 25 25 17
S.F. Christian 3, Madison 1
MADISON — The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers kept their undefeated season intact with a 23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 victory over the Madison Lady Bulldogs in prep volleyball action Tuesday.
Abby Glanzer led the Chargers with 16 kills, while Brooklyn Pater added 11 kills to the Chargers’ offense. Also for Sioux Falls Christian, Katie VanEgdom finished the match with 20 digs and Kelsi Heard handed out a dominate 40 kills on the night.
For Madison, Abby Brooks had 20 kills and teammate Sophia VandenBosch had 12 kills. Raena Rost also posted 30 digs, while Kylie Krusemark added 31 assists to the Lady Bulldogs nights.
Sioux Falls Christian will now face West Central on Wednesday. Madison, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from their first loss when they play Lennox on Wednesday.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (4-0) 23 26 25 25
MADISON (4-1) 25 24 15 18
Howard 3, Hanson 0
HOWARD — Kate Connor’s eight kills and six blocks enabled Howard to sweep Hanson 25-20, 25-10, 25-19 on Tuesday night in Howard.
Piper Thompson led the Howard defense with 14 digs, while Katlin Schlim added 10 digs.
For Hanson, Grace Weber had eight kills, two blocks and 14 digs, while Jalyn Kampshoff had 20 set assists.
HANSON (1-3) 20 10 19
HOWARD (4-1) 25 25 25
Burke 3, Chamberlain 0
BURKE — Burke cruised to a 25-17, 25-10, 25-22 victory over the Chamberlain Cubs on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Sally Hakin led Burke with eight kills and 13 digs. Elle Johnson would add 11 digs and Ava Sargent would finish with 16 digs in the victory.
For Chamberlain, Kiera Eichstadt had 12 assists and 10 digs, while Mya Knippling ended the night with eight kills.
The Cubs will look bounce back against Parkston on Thursday. Burke will look for their second win of the season against O’Neill, St.Mary’s.
BURKE (1-3) 25 25 25
CHAMBERLAIN (1-3) 17 10 22
Elkton-Lake Benton 2, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 1
RUTLAND — The Lady Elks of Elkton-Lake Benton won a tough 19-25, 26-24, 25-11 victory over the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Hannah Krog led the way for the Lady Elks with 15 kills and nine digs. Julia Drietz also handed out 29 assists for Elkton-Lake Benton while teammate Rachael Krog lead the Lady Elks’ defense with 23 digs.
For the Raiders, Alivia Bickett finished the night with seven kills and 14 digs, while Maddy Eicxh had 18 digs.
The Lady Elks will look to continue their undefeated season in Elkton on Thursday where they will face Howard. The Raiders will face Freeman Academy/Marion in Rutland on Saturday.
ELKTON-LAKE BENSON (3-0) 19 26 25
OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUT. (1-3) 25 24 11
