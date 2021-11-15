For three Yankton High School seniors, the transition to college officially began on Monday.
Annika Gordon, Cora Schurman and Lainie Keller each signed collegiate offers to continue their athletic and academic careers on Monday. Gordon will compete in track and field at the University of South Dakota. Schurman will also attend USD, competing in women’s soccer. Keller is headed to Morningside, where she will compete in softball.
“To do it (sign) with Annika and Cora was the best,” Keller said. “I’ve known them for a long time.”
Keller and Gordon were teammates on the Gazelles club high school softball team this fall. Gordon and Schurman are teammates on the track and field team.
“I was definitely very fortunate to have girls that are talented in multiple sports,” said Yankton head softball coach Kim Velk. “Lainie was able to follow her passion with softball. Annika was able to follow her passion with track.”
Gordon
Gordon has been a middle distance standout for the Gazelles. At the 2021 state meet, she finished fourth in the 400 (58.53) and helped the Gazelles to a school record and first-place finish in the 1600 relay (3:59.85) and a second place finish in the 3200 relay (9:27.93).
“Annika has the ability to run anything from a 200 to an 800,” said Yankton head track and field coach Luke Youmans. “It’s pretty unique to have that kind of leg speed, that toughness to be able to compete.”
For Gordon, USD provided a good fit.
“It definitely felt right. I felt USD was the best school to help me achieve the most as a runner,” she said. “I clicked with my coaches and my teammates. I’m excited to be a ‘Yote.”
After her successful spring of 2021, Gordon and her Gazelle teammates have even higher expectations this year.
“They don’t want to recreate what they did last year. They want more,” Youmans said, referring to Gordon and her relay teammates. “It’s one thing to have that expectation, it’s another to go out there and take control.
“As fun as it was last year, there’s still more to come.”
Gordon plans to major in communication science disorders.
Keller
Keller earned second-team all-state honors this fall, batting .488 with one home run, seven doubles and 20 RBI as the Gazelles posted a program-best third place finish. She also earned all-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors.
“Lainie was instrumental, not only for the Gazelles, but for the Fury (Fire) this summer as well,” Velk said. Velk also coached Keller’s Fury Fire team this past summer. “She was a leader on and off the field. She was strong on the defensive and offensive sides of the game.”
For Keller, Morningside was an easy choice.
“It is a family environment. It seemed like the best fit,” she said. “Right off the bat it felt like home.”
Keller plans to major in criminal justice at Morningside.
Schurman
Schurman earned second team all-State this fall after posting five goals and three assists on the season. She finished her five-year varsity career with 24 goals and 12 assists.
“I’m excited to get to play for four more years,” Schurman said. “I love the sport, and I could not see it ending for me after high school.”
Besides being an offensive threat for the Gazelles, Schurman played a key role in helping a young Yankton squad improve throughout the season, according to Yankton head girls’ soccer coach Tyler Schuring.
“Outside our seniors we were extremely young,” he said. “She was a leader out there. Win or lose, she kept them (the younger players) focused. We definitely played better at the end of the season, and the leadership she brought to every practice, every competition was a big part of it.”
Schurman felt comfortable during her official visit to USD, as well as her subsequent visits.
“When I went on my visit, I talked to the girls on the team. I asked them what the deciding factors were for them, and they were very honest with me,” Schurman said. “When I would go to watch (USD) games, they would say ‘Hi’ to me. When I was on my campus tour, some of them saw me from a way away and waved.
“I let comfortable. It felt like home.”
Finding the mix of the best place for her academic career and athletic career was a challenge, Schurman said.
“It was stressful trying to figure out what school would be the best academic fit,” she said. “Playing soccer for four years, you have to like the coaching staff and the other girls.”
Schurman plans to major in kinesiology and sports management.
