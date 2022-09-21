FREEMAN — The Hanson girls and Canistota boys claimed team honors in the Cornbelt Conference cross country meet, Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course near Freeman.
Hanson beat Menno 8 to 25 for the girls’ title. Hanson’s Taziah Hawkins won the 5,000-meter race in 21:42.81, just beating out Menno’s Ashton Massey (21:46.79).
Canistota topped Hanson 10 to 16 for the boys’ title. Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder won the 5,000-meter race in 16:42.56, well ahead of Howard’s Caden Schwader (18:08.75).
TEAM SCORES: Hanson 8, Menno 25, Howard 29, Canistota 33
TOP 10: 1, Taziah Hawkins, Hanson 21:42.81; 2, Ashton Massey, Menno 21:46.79; 3, Eliza Oltmanns, Hanson 22:02.43; 4, Reese Marek, Hanson 22:26.99; 5, Cadence Jarding, Hanson 22:42.99; 6, Erin Dewald, Hanson 22:53.79; 7, Alyssa Moschell, Hanson 22:59.14; 8, Kamrynn Brumbaugh, Irene-Wakonda 23:04.61; 9, Rylee Peters, Freeman 23:07.78; 10, Maria Addy, Canistota 23:24.72
TEAM SCORES: Canistota 10, Hanson 16, McCrossan 20
TOP 10: 1, Josiah Schroeder, Canistota 16:42.56; 2, Caden Schwader, Howard 18:08.75; 3, Ethan Hartung, McCrossan 18:13.65; 4, Conner Geidd, Howard 18:50.77; 5, Christopher Haich, Irene-Wakonda 19:18.53; 6, Kaden Christian, Canistota 19:25.71; 7, Carson Ferry, Hanson 19:33.69; 8, Erick Buechler, Menno 19:36.98; 9, Will Jarding, Hanson 20:32.46; 10, Landon Tieszen, Canistota 20:55.14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.