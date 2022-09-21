FREEMAN — The Hanson girls and Canistota boys claimed team honors in the Cornbelt Conference cross country meet, Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course near Freeman.

Hanson beat Menno 8 to 25 for the girls’ title. Hanson’s Taziah Hawkins won the 5,000-meter race in 21:42.81, just beating out Menno’s Ashton Massey (21:46.79).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.