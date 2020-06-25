Sioux Falls West captured a youth baseball doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Black Sox on Thursday afternoon at Riverside Field. West won by scores of 8-7 and 12-4.
In the opening game, Yankton nearly made the full comeback. The Black Sox scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and had the tying run on second base when the game ended.
Mac Ryken singled twice for Yankton, while Jack Halsted, Drew Ryken, Luke Bernatow, Josh Sheldon, Keegan Holmstrom and John Rye all had one hit. Halsted pitched the first three innings.
In the second game, West scored eight runs in the top of the first inning, but Yankton responded with four runs in the bottom half. The visitors then tacked on four more runs over the next two innings.
Ryken singled twice for the Black Sox, while Halsted and Bernatow also had a hit. Sheldon pitched three innings and was tagged with the loss.
Junior Legion: R.C. Post 22 10-14, Yankton 0-4
RAPID CITY — The Rapid City Post 22 Expos combined for 24 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in junior legion baseball action Thursday in Rapid City. Post 22 won by scores of 10-0 and 14-4.
In game one, Rapid City jumped ahead 5-0 after the first inning and held Yankton to three hits. Jace McCorkell, Conner Teichroew and Colton Potts all singled for Yankton.
Garrett Nelson took the loss on the mound.
In the second game, Jacob Larson singled twice and drove in a run for Yankton, while Sam Kampshoff singled, scored and drove in a run. McCorkell and Curtis Steppat both added a hit.
Landon Loecker pitched three innings.
