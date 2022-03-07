SIOUX FALLS – A slow first half for the South Dakota State women’s basketball team proved to be no issue as the Jacks ran away with a 72-53 win over Oral Roberts to advance the Summit League Tournament Championship game.
“To get to a championship game is a good milestone,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “Obviously want to get ourselves ready and play well tomorrow too, but just to get to these games is a challenge.”
The Golden Eagles took an early lead 13-12 with their defense forcing three early turnovers. The Jacks were struggling to find open looks but three straight baskets, two off Oral Roberts turnovers, flipped the script and gave SDSU an 18-12 lead.
“Their plan of starting a big lineup, three post lineup, took us a few minutes to get more comfortable with,” Johnston said. “I thought that first quarter, we were trying really hard to score inside and just didn’t have the matchups in our favor.”
SDSU made an effort to carry the momentum into the second quarter. SDSU took a 24-20 lead and stretched it to a 32-20 halftime lead. The scoring run extended to 18 until a Delaney Nix three-pointer ended the run. ORU called a timeout following the shot, trailing 42-23 with 6:22 to play in the third quarter.
“The second, third quarter we were more spread out offensively in some of those matchups but then on the defensive end, just understanding where we can help off that big lineup that they have,” Johnston said.
From there the Jacks and Golden Eagles traded blows for the remainder of the game. SDSU emptied the bench with three minutes to play and the Jacks were on to Tuesday.
Paiton Burckhard tallied 16 points and eight rebounds for SDSU. Myah Selland added 16 points and Haleigh Timmer 12 off the bench. Tori Nelson joined the group in double figures with 11 points.
Tirzah Moore led Oral Roberts with 17 points. Nix added nine points.
The Jacks return to the Summit League Tournament Championship game Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Sioux Falls. The Jacks last championship game victory came in 2019 over South Dakota. The Jacks lost to USD in 2020 and missed the championship in 2021.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Burckhard said. “It’ll be fun to get around that SDSU crowd again, but we still have things to accomplish, so really just staying focused and locked in and ready to go tomorrow.”
The Jacks face South Dakota in the Championship game inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center Tuesday at 1 p.m. with a bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
ORAL ROBERTS
Tirzah Moore 7-13 3-4 17, Regan Schumacher 1-9 1-2 3, Katie Scott 2-6 4-4 8, Hannah Cooper 0-4 1-2 1, Keni Jo Lippe 1-4 2-4 5, Trinity Moore 4-12 0-0 8, Delaney Nix 3-7 0-0 9, Faith Paramore 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 19-58 11-16 53
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Tori Nelson 4-9 1-1 11, Paiton Burckhard 5-7 2-2 16, Myah Selland 7-13 1-2 16, Lindsey Theuninck 0-4 0-0 0, Tylee Irwin 3-6 3-4 9, Haley Greer 0-3 0-0 0, Haleigh Timmer 5-9 0-0 12, Kallie Theisen 2-5 2-2 6, Mesa Byom 0-2 2-2 2, Lauren Rongisch 0-1 0-0 0, Addison Hirschman 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26-60 11-15 72
ORU 14 6 10 23 –53
SDSU 18 14 18 22 –72
Three-Pointers: SDSU 9-25 (Burckhard 4-4, Timmer 2-3, Nelson 2-4, Selland 1-5, Byom 0-1, Irwin 0-1, Rongisch 0-1, Theuninck 0-3, Greer 0-3), ORU 4-10 (Nix 3-6, Lippe 1-2, Moore 0-1, Paramore 0-1). Rebounds: SDSU 39 (Burckhard 8), ORU 36 (Schumacher 8, Scott 8). Assists: SDSU 20 (Selland 6), ORU 10 (Cooper 3). Steals: SDSU 3 (Timmer 2), ORU 3 (Scott 2). Blocked Shots: SDSU 4 (Theisen 2), ORU 3 (Schumacher 2). Personal Fouls: ORU 17, SDSU 12. Fouled Out: ORU 1, SDSU 0. Turnovers: ORU 10, SDSU 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.