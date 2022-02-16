Multiple late pushes came up just short for the Mount Marty women’s basketball team in Wednesday night’s 74-64 loss to Doane inside Cimpl Arena in Yankton.
“It speaks to their character that they kept playing hard,” Lancer head coach Todd Schlimgen said. “I thought we played hard at Northwestern and played a good game. I thought we played hard tonight. When you have a long season like this, to be able to come out and do that, speaks well to our character.”
The Lancers trailed by one, 12-11 after one despite trailing by six in the quarter. Mount Marty took the lead in the second quarter and had a lead for a good portion of the quarter, but never held a multi-possession lead in the quarter.
Doane was able to reopen a five point lead at the end of the quarter in large part to 17 first half points from Mak Hatcliff.
The Tigers stretched their lead out to 10 in the third quarter, but a late push from the Lancers cut the lead to four. A three-pointer from Alexsis Kemp after a pair of Doane buckets put the lead at five for the Tigers entering the final quarter of play.
The freshmen from Mitchell, Macy Kempf and Camryn Krogman got back-to-back baskets to cut the Doane lead to three, 58-55, with five minutes to play.
“I thought we did a good job staying composed at times, it was just when we did bad things, that seemed to happen in bunches,” Schlimgen said. “Whether it was a turnover followed by a made shot for them, or an offensive rebound followed by a foul on us. I thought we did a good job of pressing the issue, but never quite got over the hump.”
A three-pointer from Olivia Nall stretched the lead back to six on the following possession. After a Krogman bucket, Sydney Roth hit a three-pointer and the lead was out to seven with 3:50 to play.
After hitting just three three-pointers in the first three quarters, Done made three in the span of two minutes to stretch a three-point advantage to 10.
A Callie Otkin three-pointer and Lancer steal gave the Lancers a chance to get within four, but a missed lay-up kept Doane ahead 68-62 with 1:18 to play.
Ultimately, the Lancer comeback falls short and the Lancers look to Saturday for one final win to cap off the season.
“It’s the most important game of the year because its the next one and we need to prepare for it like it’s the most important game of the year,” Schlimgen said. “From a coaching staff perspective, we’re excited for the alumni game (at 11 a.m.) and then hopefully we can send our seniors out with a really good game.”
Hatcliff tallied 27 points and 11 rebounds for Doane. Olivia Nail added 17 points and Maddie Davis 16.
Otkin tallied 15 points on five three-pointers. Krogman added 13 points and Kempf 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lancers host College of Saint Mary at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cimpl Arena.
DOANE (17-12, 10-9)
Maddie Davis 6-10 3-4 16, Kali Staples 1-4 1-2 3, Ashley Teten 1-7 3-4 5, Olivia Nail 5-12 3-6 17, Mak Hatcliff 7-12 13-16 27, Boston Boucher 0-2 0-0 0, Kate Kansky 0-5 0-0 0, Sydney Roth 2-7 0-0 6. TOTALS: -59 23-32 74.
MOUNT MARTY (2-26, 1-20)
Eve Millar 3-8 2-2 8, Kayla Jacobson 1-7 0-0 2, Kiara Berndt 0-4 0-0 0, Camryn Krogman 5-8 2-2 13, Macy Kempf 5-10 1-1 11, Carlie Wetzel 0-1 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 2-4 2-2 8, Callie Otkin 5-8 0-0 15, Aubrey Twedt 3-7 0-0 7, Emma Jarovski 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-58 7-7 64.
DU 12 25 14 23 –74
MMU 11 21 14 18 –64
Three-Pointers: MMU 9-23 (Otkin 5-8, Kemp 2-3, Krogman 1-2, Twedt 1-2, Wetzel 0-1, Berndt 0-3, Jacobson 0-4), DU 7-33 (Nall 4-9, Roth 2-7, Davis 1-4, Teten 0-2, Hatcliff 0-2, Boucher 0-2, Staples 0-3, Jansky 0-4). Rebounds: DU 32 (Hatcliff 11), MMU 30 (Kempf 10). Assists: MMU 7 (Twedt 3), DU 5 (Staples 2). Steals: DU 10 (Hatcliff 4), MMU 8 (Otkin 3). Blocked Shots: MMU 3 (Kempf 2), DU 1 (Hatcliff). Personal Fouls: MMU 24, DU 13. Fouled Out: MMU 3, DU 0. Turnovers: MMU 18, DU 14.
