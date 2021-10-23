Mount Marty survived a slow start and high-output night by Spurgeon’s Jude Warren to claim a 99-88 victory over the Knights in the men’s basketball season opener for both squads.
Mount Marty had five players score in double figures, led by Tyrell Harper’s 24 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Nick Coleman scored 16 points in his Lancer debut. Elijah Pappas had 15 points, five steals and four assists. Lincoln Jordre just missed a double-double, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. Gio Diaz added 10 points off the bench.
The Lancers had six other players score in the contest. Also for the Lancers, Chase Altenburg had seven rebounds and Hunter Kotrous had three assists off the bench.
Warren scored 52 points on 19-of-39 shooting, and added eight rebounds and four steals for Spurgeon. Brett Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Derek Jennings had three steals for the Knights.
“He made some tough shots. We knew he was going to be good. Our process wasn’t great on him at times,” Mount Marty head coach Collin Authier said. “Gio Diaz did a great job on him. We appreciate him buying into that role. He’s going to help us when a championship when he does that.”
Authier was also happy with the Lancers’ 17 assists to 12 turnovers. Spurgeon had just five assists while committing 13 turnovers.
“That ratio will be good if we can keep it all year,” he said.
Warren helped the Knights build an early lead, scoring 10 of the team’s first 15 points as Spurgeon built a 15-9 lead. Spurgeon kept the upper hand until back-to-back baskets by Harper briefly gave the Lancers a 35-34 edge. Warren then went on another 11-point spurt, stretching the Knights’ lead to nine before they took a 46-40 lead into the break.
MMU was just 2-for-16 from three-point range in the first half. The Lancers finished with 14 made three-pointers in 43 tries.
“I wasn’t anticipating us going 2-for-16,” Authier said. “Especially with the looks we were getting.”
Warren hit three three-pointers to start the second half, but the Lancer offense was starting to answer. Mount Marty scored 14 straight points to go from four points down to a 71-58 lead.
“If you’ve watched how we have played, it shouldn’t be a surprise that we can make a run like that,” Authier said.
After two Knights free throws broke the Lancer run, the Lancers hit three more three-pointers to stretch the lead to 15, 80-65. MMU kept the margin in double digits the rest of the way.
Authier is opening to see a few improvements when the Lancers face the Knights again today (Sunday), a 4 p.m. start at Cimpl Arena.
“We have to be more disciplined, both in our offensive and defensive systems,” he said.
SPURGEON (0-1)
Derek Jennings 1-4 0-0 2, Brett Smith 7-16 0-2 16, Jude Warren 19-39 7-8 52, Aaron Wagner 3-4 0-2 7, Jackson Mohn 1-3 4-6 6, Andrew White 1-1 0-0 2, Caden Babcock 0-0 0-1 0, Jackson Holt 0-4 1-2 1, Sam Erickson 1-1 0-1 2. TOTALS: 33-72 12-22 88
MOUNT MARTY (1-0)
Josh Arlt 2-6 2-2 6, Elijah Pappas 5-10 1-2 15, Tyrell Harper 10-20 0-0 24, Kade Stearns 1-7 0-1 3, Lincoln Jordre 5-8 1-4 12, Nick Coleman 6-8 3-3 16, Juan Duarte 1-1 0-0 2, Allen Wilson 1-5 0-0 3, Chase Altenburg 1-6 0-0 2, Gio Diaz 2-7 4-4 10, Dayvon Botts 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 3-8 0-0 6, Kuol Chol 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 37-87 11-16 99.
At the half: SC 46, MMU 40. Three-Pointers: MMU 14-43 (Pappas 4-8, Harper 4-6, Diaz 2-6, Stearns 1-7, Jordre 1-1, Wilson 1-4, Coleman 1-2, Arlt 0-4, Altenburg 0-4, Becker 0-1), SC 10-26 (Warren 7-19, Smith 2-4, Wagner 1-2, Holt 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 56 (Harper 17), SC 44 (Warren 8). Personal Fouls: MMU 18, SC 17. Fouled Out: Jordre. Assists: MMU 17 (Pappas 4, Harper 4), SC 5 (Jennings 2, Wagner 2). Turnovers: SC 13, MMU 12. Blocked Shots: MMU 5 (5 with 1), SC 2 (2 with 1). Steals: SC 9 (Warren 4), MMU 8 (Pappas 5). Attendance: 159.
