TABOR — Ethan Wishon had a home run, double and single as Lesterville downed Tabor 12-7 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Michael Drotzmann doubled and singled for Lesterville. Tanner Van Driel, Tyler Edler and Andy Dollerschell each had two hits. Marcus Van Driel, Hunter Martin and Cameron Schiltz each had a hit in the victory.
Chase Kortan had two hits, including a home run, for Tabor. Austin White and Beau Rothschadl each had two hits. Devin Bell doubled. Joey Slama, Hunter Hallock, Riley Roach and Zach Sutera each had a hit for the Bluebirds.
Brandon Nickolite went the distance, striking out four in the win. Bryce Scieszinski took the loss, with Kortan striking out three in three innings of relief.
Lesterville travels to Yankton on Sunday. Tabor hosts Wynot on June 26.
Menno 10, Wynot 8
MENNO — Menno built an 8-2 lead through two innings and held on for a 10-8 victory over Wynot in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Macon Oplinger went 3-for-5 for Menno. Jamison Kleinsasser had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Preston Gall homered, Tyler Miller doubled, and Nate Kucera added a hit in the victory.
Landon Wieseler and Jalen Wieseler each doubled and singled for Wynot. Dawson Sudbeck also had two hits. Ryan Heimes, Nate Wieseler and Jackson Sudbeck each doubled. Peyton Wieseler added a hit.
Doug Hall pitched five innings for the win. Kleinsasser struck out four in four innings of relief. Dain Whitmire took the loss. Peyton Wieseler struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
Next league action for Menno is June 23 at Crofton. Wynot hosts Crofton on Sunday.
