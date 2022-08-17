VERMILLION — University of South Dakota athletic director David Herbster has announced the hiring of Nolan Fife as the Coyotes’ head coach for the men’s and women’s cross country programs. Fife will also serve as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s track & field teams, working with the distance runners.

“Nolan has a great background in both cross country and middle distance,” said Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Lucky Huber. “He brings experience working with some great athletes. During his time on campus, our team loved his coaching philosophy and training style. His experience in the Big Ten will help us to continue our success in cross country and on the track.”

