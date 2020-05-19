MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Humboldt-Hartford 6-3 in amateur baseball action on Monday night.
Eric Giblin doubled, and Bradley Dean had a hit and two RBI for Mount Vernon.
Drew DeMers went 2-3 with a home run for Humboldt-Hartford.
Baley Miller picked up the win in relief of Luke Tiesler, who struck out eight batters in his five innings of work. Deric Denning pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two, for the save. Kyle Bailey took the loss.
HUMBOLDT-HARTFORD 100 100 100 — 3 4 2
MOUNT VERNON 100 020 30X — 6 7 1
