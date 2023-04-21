FREMONT, Neb. — The Midland Warriors registered a two-game sweep of the Mount Marty Lancers with 10-4 and 3-2 victories in GPAC softball action Friday.

The Warriors, 37-8, scored three runs in the bottom of the first and third innings to open a 6-0 lead and did not look back as they defeated the Mount Marty Lancers 10-4 in the first game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.