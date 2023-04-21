FREMONT, Neb. — The Midland Warriors registered a two-game sweep of the Mount Marty Lancers with 10-4 and 3-2 victories in GPAC softball action Friday.
The Warriors, 37-8, scored three runs in the bottom of the first and third innings to open a 6-0 lead and did not look back as they defeated the Mount Marty Lancers 10-4 in the first game.
Midland’s Amanda Schmaderer hit a two-run RBI in the bottom of the first to give Midland a 3-0 lead. The Warriors got home runs from Carly Pfitzer (two-run) and Aliyah Rincon to take a 6-0 lead.
Mount Marty, 15-16, got home runs from Autumn Porter and Abigail Page to get on the board in the fourth, but Midland responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-2 lead.
Rincon pitched a complete game for the Warriors, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out 12. She walked only one batter.
Makayla Graunke got the start for MMU and went two innings, giving up six runs on seven hits while striking out two batters.
In game two, the Warriors got a walk-off single from Roni Foote as Keira Painter scored to secure the 3-2 victory.
McKenzie Gray had a strong start for the Lancers. She did not give up a hit through 4.2 innings pitched. She pitched a six-inning complete game, giving up five hits and three runs (two earned) while tallying two strikeouts.
Sarah Hart scored for the Lancers in the top of the sixth inning to give MMU a 2-1 lead on a Janeah Castro groundout. Midland responded in the bottom of the frame as Schmaderer scored on an Mia Orduna double to tie things 2-2.
Alexis Page registered no decision for Midland, giving up two runs on five hits in six innings while striking out two. Rincon registered her second victory of the contest as she retired the side in the top of the seventh, striking out two batters.
Mount Marty travels to Seward, Nebraska for a doubleheader against Concordia Saturday. First pitch of Game One is set for 1 p.m. at Plum Creek Park.
