The Yankton Gazelles had their chances late but fell to the Spearfish Spartans 1-0 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Saturday.
Despite the loss, Gazelles head coach Tyler Schuring saw the game as a great effort from both teams. He credited his team’s defense for playing “remarkably well” in the contest.
“There were a couple of counter attacks where they were able to get advantage. Yes, they took advantage of one (counterattack on the goal). For the most part, we kept everything in front. We played it safe out. (Goalkeeper Alex) Schmidt did a good job coming out of goal when she needed to clean up a couple of those (chances).”
The chance that the Spartans were able to convert was a goal from Madison Donovan with 22:23 remaining in the first half.
Early on this season, the Gazelles have tended to lose focus if they gave up a goal. That was different today.
“What I was impressed with the most is that we reacted (well) and we got ourselves back in the game,” Schuring said. “The last few games, (when) we give up one, it looks like we are giving up two or three right after it. The mental focus was much better from the team today.”
Yankton’s most notable chance of the game was a long shot from sophomore Eleanor Johnson. The shot was about to go in under the crossbar before Spearfish goalkeeper Lauren Peotter made an incredible save on it.
“Eleanor did a good job putting it back in a dangerous spot,” Schuring said. “The keeper (Peotter) did her job.”
Yankton was pushing the issue late in the game but could not find the back of the net. Schuring credited his team’s aggressiveness to adding an extra striker on the front line while going with only three defenders.
“The girls did really well even with possessing the ball and putting the ball in dangerous areas,” Schuring said. “The defense did well with the three back. It’s something we really haven't trained on a whole lot this year, so it was good for them to (play well).”
Schuring was quick to praise the effort his midfield gave in the match.
“They hustled their butt off today,” Schuring said. “They put pressure on Spearfish. The lack of goalscoring opportunities (on both sides) was simply because both midfields were working hard. It was a lot of back and forth there.”
Schuring stated that the team needs to stay solid defensively, continue to work in the midfield, and get the ball into dangerous areas and create opportunities for their next game against O’Gorman on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The Spartans’ Madison Donovan scores as Spearfish comes away with the 1-0 victory.
