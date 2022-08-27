The Yankton Gazelles had their chances late but fell to the Spearfish Spartans 1-0 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Saturday.

Despite the loss, Gazelles head coach Tyler Schuring saw the game as a great effort from both teams. He credited his team’s defense for playing “remarkably well” in the contest.

The Spartans’ Madison Donovan scores as Spearfish comes away with the 1-0 victory.

