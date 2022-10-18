The Yankton Bucks put three athletes on the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer team, announced late Tuesday.
Senior Braylen Bietz and juniors Ty Binde and Lance Dannenbring were honored.
Bietz, who was named to the Class AA boys’ All-State team over the weekend, scored a team-high 13 goals on the season. He also had four assists.
Dannenbring finished with seven goals and a team-high six assists on the season.
Binde recorded three goals and two assists on the season while anchoring the Yankton defense.
Yankton finished 7-4-3 overall, 3-3-2 in ESD play to finish fifth.
