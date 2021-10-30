WISNER, Neb. — For the third time in Bailey Kuchta’s four years as the head volleyball coach in Crofton, the Warriors made it to the District Final.
Saturday's result in Wisner, Nebraska was no different than the first two trips for Crofton (19-14), a District runner-up plaque. Wisner-Pilger swept Crofton 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 Saturday to advance to the Class C2 State Tournament.
“We came out really strong and played well,” Kutcha said. We played some really good defense. We kind of let it loose a little bit with our serve and receive, and I think that kind of killed us in the end.”
Crofton held a slim 12-10 lead in the first set before Wisner-Pilger went on a short 3-0 run to take a 13-12 lead and force a Warrior timeout.
Later in the first set, Crofton rebuilt a two-point 21-19 lead. The Gators again responded with a three-point run to retake the lead and force Crofton into their second timeout.
The Gators called a timeout with the set tied at 23, and used the timeout to their advantage, taking set one 25-23.
Wisner-Pilger started the second set hot, using a five-point run to lead 10-5 early. Kuchta held onto Crofton’s timeouts, trusting her team to make the comeback.
Crofton cut the lead to two at 13-11 and tied things up at 14. After the Gators built an 18-16 lead, Crofton rallied two points together to force a Wisner-Pilger timeout.
A pair of two-point runs pushed the Gators ahead, taking the set 25-20.
With the home crowd behind them, the Gators jumped ahead early with a 9-4 lead and a Crofton timeout. In the blink of an eye the five point lead was up to 10 at 15-5.
“That’s the best defense I’ve seen them play yet,” Kutcha said. “We couldn’t really put anything down, and their hitting is really good, their offense is really good. They have a couple hitters that we couldn’t stop.”
The third set lead grew to as much as 12 (20-8). Crofton didn’t go down without a fight, scoring seven of the last 12 points of the match, but it was too late for the Warriors as the Gators took the set 25-15.
“I think their fight was amazing,” Kutcha said. “We had a lot of good plays, you can tell the rallies that happened, the rallies were endless, they weren’t giving up on any points. The fight in them and the drive in them, that stems from my four seniors that I have. They are truly good players, good kids, dedicated, that (fight) comes from them.”
Crofton will graduate four seniors; Alexis Folkers, Jayden Jordan, Ella Wragge and Jada Schmidt. The rest of the Warriors will use this third District Final appearance as motivation for 2022.
“This is the third year out of the four years I’ve been coaching we made it to this game, and we haven’t quite got past this district final,” Kutcha said. “It’s always something to strive towards, that makes them want it more. Seeing them get this far and not making it (to state), it’s great motivation.”
